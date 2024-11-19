Las Vegas Grand Prix Breaks Silence Over Drain Cover Damage That Ruined Carlos Sainz's F1 Weekend
In its much-anticipated return to Las Vegas after a long hiatus since the early 1980s, the Las Vegas Grand Prix hit, well, a drain cover during its opening practice session. The loose cover was sucked up by Carlos Sainz's Ferrari floor, leading to damage to the car and delays for fans. This incident raised questions about the circuit's preparation and safety as the area prepared to host an audience of nearly 300,000 spectators over three days.
The incident took place within just eight minutes of the opening practice session, disrupting the weekend schedule. The loose drain cover not only brought an abrupt halt to the session but also caused extensive damage to the Spaniard's Ferrari, forcing a red flag briefly before abandoning the session for repairs. The damage was so extensive that it required the driver to face a grid penalty for using a fifth internal combustion engine and third control electronics, much to the annoyance of the Tifosi.
Amidst the chaos, the event's organizers, led by Nelson-Kraft, swiftly took action to prevent any further issues. They conducted a sweeping inspection of utility lids along the circuit, ensuring they were securely fastened.
"All the utility lids along the circuit have really undergone a rigorous process to secure them," said Nelson-Kraft.
The Las Vegas Grand Prix is not just a relatively new highlight on the Formula 1 calendar; it is also a pivotal event backed by a $500 million investment. The race features a challenging 3.8-mile circuit with 17 turns against the backdrop of iconic Las Vegas landmarks like the Venetian and the Bellagio Fountains. As Nelson-Kraft continued:
"There's 17 different turns and the thrill of getting to drive through the iconic Las Vegas Strip."
Nelson-Kraft described the spirit of the Las Vegas Grand Prix as "more than just a race," with promises of an engaging atmosphere combining the sport and Las Vegas' famous entertainment.
"The Sphere... really lent a lot of personality to the circuit last year in how it was programmed and reacted to what was happening on the course," Nelson-Kraft added.
On top of this, a free two-day experience was introduced to offer the thrill of Formula 1 to those who might not have had the opportunity to attend.
"I think the best new addition and the one we're most excited about is that we are going to be hosting a free two-day experience on the Las Vegas Strip, that Friday and Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm... it allows existing fans and those who may not know a lot about F1 since it's newer in the States to really feel, touch and experience the thrill of F1," explained Nelson-Kraft.
This weekend, Max Verstappen has the chance to secure the 2024 championship title, beating McLaren's Lando Norris. Nelson-Kraft alluded to "a terrific fan experience," noting, "We're not going to tip our hat to any surprises."