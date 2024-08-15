Las Vegas Grand Prix Reveals Festival To Accompany F1 Race Weekend
The upcoming Las Vegas Grand Prix is set to offer more than just the Grand Prix; it's turning into a full-blown celebration with the newly announced Las Vegas Grand Prix Fan Festival. Scheduled for November 22 and 23, during the race weekend, this festival will take place on Las Vegas Boulevard, directly across from Wynn Las Vegas, near Turn 12 of the F1 circuit.
In an exciting development for fans, admission to the fan festival will be free. This move addresses previous criticism aimed at the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix, which was seen as catering exclusively to high-end spectators with its expensive offerings and limited general admission entertainment.
The festival will feature direct involvement from Formula 1 and F1 Academy teams. Fans can look forward to a variety of attractions including driver question and answer sessions, displays of F1 show cars, live entertainment, and a selection of local food trucks offering diverse culinary options. With its position close to a significant part of the race circuit, the location is set to enhance the connectivity between the event and the race, making it a pivotal spot for fans.
Renee Wilm, CEO of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, highlighted the inclusive nature of this event.
"During race weekend, we transform the Strip into a place where fans of all ages can immerse themselves in all things Formula 1," Wilm stated. "The F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix Fan Experience will be a daytime celebration where new Formula 1 fans can learn about the sport, and longtime aficionados can get up close and personal with their favorite teams, hypercars, interactive activations and much more.
"Thank you to our partners at Wynn Las Vegas for supporting our efforts to allow locals and visitors alike to join us steps away from the circuit for more race weekend action."