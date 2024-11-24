Las Vegas Grand Prix: Why Did Pierre Gasly Retire?
Pierre Gasly's unexpected retirement from the Las Vegas Grand Prix due to an engine failure was a significant setback for both the French driver and his Alpine team.
Starting from an excellent position of P3 on the grid, aspirations were high for Gasly and Alpine, particularly as they sought to capitalize on their recent jump in the season standings. The premature end to Gasly's race was attributed to a Renault engine malfunction, with smoke visibly emitting from the Alpine car prior to his withdrawal on Lap 15.
Alpine has shown significant promise in recent races, especially after Brazil, where a double podium finish helped propel them to the sixth position in the standings. However, in the tightly contested mid-field battle of F1, such setbacks can jeopardize efforts to climb the rankings further. The situation was compounded by the struggles of Gasly's teammate, Esteban Ocon, who crossed the line in 17th.
Renault, who has long been the engine supplier for the team, will cease this role at the end of the 2025 season. A move to Mercedes engines is set to take place in 2026 under new Formula 1 regulations.
Pierre Gasly, who joined Alpine in 2021, has become an integral component of the team’s efforts. His career has been marked by a mix of highs and lows across spells with Red Bull Racing and AlphaTauri (now known as VCARB), making him a crucial figure in Alpine’s current strategy. The French driver has signed a contract extension with Alpine to continue racing with them in 2025 when he will be joined by rookie driver Jack Doohan.
The decision to switch from Renault to Mercedes engines is anticipated to bolster Alpine’s competitive capabilities. Renault's reliability issues in the current season only add urgency to Alpine's preparations for this transition.
Alpine’s objective of securing a higher spot in the championship standings is also intrinsically linked to their pursuit of valuable prize money. Consistency in performance as the season progresses will be imperative to achieving this goal.
2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix Results
1. George Russell, Mercedes
2. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
3. Carlos Sainz, Ferrari
4. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
5. Max Verstappen, Red Bull
6. Lando Norris, McLaren - Fastest Lap
7. Oscar Piastri, McLaren
8. Nico Hulkenberg, Haas
9. Yuki Tsunoda, VCARB
10. Sergio Perez, Red Bull
11. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
12. Kevin Magnussen, Haas
13. Zhou Guanyu, Sauber
14. Franco Colapinto, Williams
15. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
16. Liam Lawson, VCARB
17. Esteban Ocon, Alpine
18. Valtteri Bottas, Sauber
19. Alex Albon, Williams - DNF
20. Pierre Gasly, Alpine - DNF