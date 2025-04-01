Lawrence Stroll Claims Aston Martin will be in F1 for Decades
Aston Martin team boss Lawrence Stroll has reassured fans that the sports car brand will stay in F1 for decades, despite the sale of ownership stakes.
According to an announcement Monday, the car brand sold its ownership portion of the race team, and Lawrence Stroll injected yet more funding into the team as well.
The racing outlet raised millions with the sale of shares while maintaining the sponsorship deal.
"These moves demonstrate that Aston Martin's place on the Formula 1 grid is as secure as ever," Stroll said.
"AML recently re-committed to its long-term sponsorship and licensing agreement with AMF1, confirming that the legendary Aston Martin brand and its British racing green colours will compete in Formula One for decades to come."
"Raine will work closely with AMF1's commercial chief Jeff Slack to secure a strategic investor who can add long-term value to the team and the brand," they said.
The shares of Aston Martin on the stock market jumped 13% on Monday after the announcement of the sale, while Stroll managed to raise his ownership of Aston Martin to 33% from 27.7%.
The Aston Martin stock is down a total of 39% in 2025, which has led to 170 jobs being cut, around 5% of the workforce.
“By strengthening the balance sheet, this investment provides additional headroom to support our future product innovation and business transformation activities, which combined, will accelerate our progress into being a sustainably profitable company,” he added.
Stroll bought the bankrupt Racing Point team several years ago, and converted the team into Aston Martin, adding a legendary British car manufacturer to the grid and providing his son, Lance, with a seat in the team.
There have been questions about how long Stroll will support the racing team after Lance leaves. Still, with yet another injection of money into the brand, it seems he is committed for the foreseeable future.
“This proposed investment further underscores my conviction in this extraordinary brand, and commitment to ensuring Aston Martin has the strongest possible platform for creating long-term value while reducing equity dilution via this premium subscription, which should greatly reassure shareholders, as I again increase my long-term ownership in the Company,” Stroll said in the statement.
Stroll has invested heavily in the racing team, funding a brand new wind tunnel, car design campus, and the addition of several key staff members, all in a push to help the team raise its level.
2026 is set to be the benchmark year for the team, as the new regulations will allow Stroll's investments to bear fruit.