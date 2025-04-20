Lewis didn't have a "Single Lap" That He Felt Comfortable in the Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton's time with Ferrari has been turbulent, to say the least, though he seemingly hit his lowest point on Sunday's race, after struggling to improve his qualifying performance.
Hamilton managed a P7 finish, while his teammate Leclerc was on the last step of the podium, showing that there has been a step taken by the car and team.
After the race, Hamilton said he did not have answer for why he could not have the same success and could not blame the car itself.
"Well, clearly the car is capable of being P3, so... Charles did a great job today. So I can't blame it on the car," Hamilton said.
Hamilton went as far as to say "there wasn't one second" that the seven time champion felt comfortable in the car.
During the course of the race, Hamilton had many radio messages where he complained about tire wear, not making much of an impression on the race until the last couple of laps.
Hamilton managed to close down on his successor at Mercedes Kimi Antonelli though he could not overtake in the end.
Even though his pace was unimpressive for most of the race, his racecraft wa still stellar throughout, pulling off several overtakes and defending against the much quicker Lando Norris.
While Hamilton is down after the race and short on answers, he said before the race weekend that he is going to be prersistently trying to do his best and get the most out of the car as possible.
There are changes that are short-term that we will do together," he explained.
"[We will] keep all the greatness and keep building the areas that we could be stronger in. And some of those could be short-term, and some of them are longer-term."
"There's so many great things within this team, and so we want to harness the energy and the passion that's within the team."
“We also have to protect the team, as well, because the spotlight is more on this team than any other team. Everyone in this team really, their heart is so in it. We're riding the rollercoaster ride up and down together."
"And I have no doubts that we will get to where we plan to be. It's just going to take time.”
