Lewis Hamilton And Angela Cullen Partner Once Again In Huge Ferrari Move
Lewis Hamilton is set to reunite with his former trainer Angela Cullen as he begins his new journey with Ferrari in Formula 1. Cullen was instrumental in helping Hamilton win six of his seven world championship victories during their time at Mercedes. Though the duo parted ways in 2023, Hamilton has signed her to his Project 44 company, which comprises experts dedicated to supporting his Formula 1 career.
The 40-year-old driver was known for his close relationship with Cullen, and recent rumors on social media suggested that they might reunite. A report now confirms that she has reunited with Hamilton and will be a part of his Project 44 company's performance team as a physio under race director Marc Hynes.
Cullen's return to the Hamilton squad suggests that he has been planning extensively to begin his Ferrari journey on a high note as he seeks to win his eighth championship title. The announcement about the 50-year-old trainer arrives a day after Hamilton’s first appearance at Ferrari, where he met the entire team including Piero Ferrari, CEO Benedetto Vigna, and team principal Fred Vasseur. Speaking about his first day at Ferrari, Hamilton said:
"There are some days that you know you’ll remember forever and today, my first as a Ferrari driver, is one of those days. I’ve been lucky enough to have achieved things in my career I never thought possible, but part of me has always held on to that dream of racing in red. I couldn’t be happier to realise that dream today.
"Today we start a new era in the history of this iconic team, and I can’t wait to see what story we will write together."
Ferrari also released a detailed statement revealing Hamilton's activities on Day 1. It read:
“Lewis Hamilton’s Scuderia Ferrari HP adventure is now underway.
“Early this morning, the seven-time world champion arrived at the team’s Maranello headquarters at via Enzo Ferrari 27.
“From there he went to the Fiorano track where, against the backdrop of Enzo Ferrari’s house, in the small square now named after the only other seven-time Formula 1 world champion, Michael Schumacher, he was met by Team Principal, Fred Vasseur and Ferrari CEO, Benedetto Vigna.
“The traditional first day’ photos were taken there and even the weather helped to make Lewis feel at home, with some typically British overcast skies and drizzle.
“Also on hand was a Ferrari F40, Lewis’ favourite supercar.
“Next on Lewis’ agenda was a short visit to the Fiorano house and the pit garage, with Vasseur and Vigna, including a look at the famous office, from where Enzo Ferrari would watch his team at work.
“Hamilton then returned to the Scuderia HQ, where he met the management team and Piero Ferrari, before embarking on a daylong total immersion programme, visiting all the various departments to get to know the team.
“The work continues tomorrow with more technical meetings and briefings as preparations get underway for what will be a very busy season.”