Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc Desperate for Ferrari SF-25 Upgrades
The start of the season has been underwhelming for Ferrari, which entered the season with massive expectations with the best driver line-up on the grid.
Lewis Hamilton, a seven-time World Champion, and Charles Leclerc, who is considered a championship-caliber driver, were both eager to compete for race wins and championships this season.
The SF-25, however, has had other plans, regularly performing as the third or fourth, sometimes even the fifth fastest car on the grid.
Both drivers have faced challenges with the car's handling characteristics, and even when the car operates within the optimal range, it still cannot contend at the front of the field.
Ferrari has only captured 17 points so far through two races and a sprint race, a total that should be higher given that both Ferraris were disqualified during the Chinese Grand Prix.
Disqualification aside, the car is not up to the legendary Italian's teams' lofty standards.
Both Hamilton and Leclerc remain hopeful that the Maranello factory can produce upgrades to the current package that will propel the team to the top.
"I think we are even a bit behind Mercedes in terms of actual pace, so we'll see. But on race pace, I've done quite a lot of changes over the weekend," Leclerc said.
"I'm in a very different place compared to the beginning of the season and I feel a lot more at ease with the car, so I hope it can surprise us in a good way."
"I'm finding answers on what I need, which is good already, but that's not unlocking so much performance."
"I can be at 100% of the car more often, that's for sure. I'm confident that this will give me the confidence that I need going forward in the season."
"Hopefully with the upgrades that we have during the season, it will help us to close the gaps to the guys in front."
The Monégasque driver elaborated further, specifying that the car struggles with rear sensitivity and has difficulty maintaining high levels of load and downforce.
"We just need to work a little bit further to gain overall load, it's not really how sensitive the ride heights are or where we are standing with the ride heights," Leclerc added.
"It's just that we are not fast enough and we don't have enough grip to match what McLaren and Red Bull are doing in corners."
