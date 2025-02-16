Lewis Hamilton And Charles Leclerc Post Sends Fans In Frenzy As F1 Season Approaches
Ferrari's recent social media post marking one month until the start of the F1 season featuring Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc has intensified the excitement surrounding the British driver joining the iconic team.
This move represents a huge chapter in Hamilton's career, as the seven-time World Champion joins Scuderia Ferrari. Fans have been quick to share their excitement on the Instagram post, with a few fans commenting:
"This duo has more aura then anything else in this world."
"This Duo is Immaculate…and we haven’t seen them on track yet."
"Telling y’all that yellow helmet is iconic even before his first official race with Ferrari."
"This freaking aura."
"Can’t wait 27 days 11 hours left to go."
Hamilton previously commented on his first track outing in an older Ferrari F1 car:
“I’ve been lucky enough to have many firsts in my career, from the first test to the first race, podium, win and championship, so I wasn’t sure how many more firsts I had but driving a Scuderia Ferrari HP car for the first time this morning, was one of the best feelings of my life.
“When I started the car up and drove through that garage door, I had the biggest smile on my face. It reminded me of the very first time I tested a Formula 1 car, it was such an exciting and special moment, and here I am, almost 20 years later, feeling those emotions all over again.
“I already knew from the outside how passionate the Ferrari family is, from everyone in the team to the Tifosi! But to now witness it firsthand as a Ferrari driver has been awe-inspiring. That passion runs through their veins and you can’t help but be energised by it.
“I’m so grateful for the love I have felt from everyone in Maranello this week, we have a lot of work to do but I can’t wait to get started.”
Ferrari team chief Fred Vasseur also commented at the time:
“As is the case every year, the first time you go out on track is a bit like the first day back at school and quite an emotional feeling, especially today as it was Lewis’ first day as part of the team.
“Welcoming a new driver is always an important moment. Maybe today was less special for Charles, but it was good to see him fit, relaxed and keen to go racing again.
"As for the technical side, Charles and Lewis did their laps in not the best weather, but they got back in the swing of things and immersed themselves in the track environment prior to the first proper test in a month’s time in Bahrain.
"It was also a warm-up for the team in the garage. That was the sole purpose of today."
The 2025 Formula 1 season is set to begin with preseason testing in Bahrain from February 26-28, followed by the season kickoff at the Australian Grand Prix from March 14-16.
