Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari Deal: The Bombshell Contract Mercedes Couldn’t Match
Mercedes trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin has acknowledged the level of commitment Ferrari offered to Lewis Hamilton, stating it was something Mercedes could not match, even after a successful 12-season partnership that delivered eight Constructors' Championships and six Drivers' Titles.
The seven-time world champion announced his shock signing with Ferrari in February, revealing his quest for the eighth world championship. The decision likely followed Ferrari’s assurance of developing a car capable of winning races and delivering the performance Hamilton needs to achieve his historic goal, instilling him with confidence and belief in the project.
Mercedes, however, was unable to make a similar commitment to Hamilton for the coming years, acknowledging that the current generation of ground-effect Formula 1 cars does not align with his driving style. Team principal Toto Wolff recently addressed the matter, admitting that Hamilton’s decision to leave the team made his job easier. This may also shed light on why Mercedes had agreed to extend Hamilton’s contract only until the end of 2025. Shovlin admitted that while the 39-year-old F1 legend wanted more time, it was something that didn't align with Mercedes' plans. Speaking to the BBC, he explained:
“He wanted to drive for more years than we were prepared to commit to.
“He wanted to have another chapter in his career that was about Ferrari, and it’s a great challenge for him.
“As well as driving, he is still making an impact on the sport and diversity within the sport.
“He has more he wants to do there, and it’s far easier for him to do that from the driving seat. He has such a prominent voice globally.
“That is a big part of his objectives, as well as winning races and hopefully winning the eighth championship.”
Shovlin then went on to explain the nature of the current ground effect cars, which Hamilton has struggled with. His complaints about the W15 handling and lack of grip have been constant. The Mercedes director said:
“If you look for a common theme, we have a car that is difficult to turn in the slower corners, and the way the drivers have to turn it is by sliding the rear on the way in and sliding the rear on the power on the way out.
“That adds [tyre] temperature, and dealing with that problem Lewis has found quite difficult.
“You could argue that Lewis was head and shoulders the best in the previous set of regulations. He certainly found driving the cars second nature.
“Lewis would set up the car so that, as the [rear of the] car came up [during braking] and you gained pitch, it would help you turn the car, and he relied on those elements.
“And that was how you generated performance in the previous set of regulations.
“He has struggled more with the way these cars run.
“These cars you need to run lower, you need to run stiffer, they are banging into the ground more, you haven’t got as much movement in the platform from low to high speed.”
Despite the challenge, the W15 proved to be a dominant car in low temperatures, which aided Hamilton in winning his home race at Silverstone this season and breaking his dry run since 2021. Shovlin reckons it is moments like this that make the sport so "fun and addictive." He added:
“It was just lovely to be a part of it, particularly in Silverstone.
“It was lovely to see him up there. It was lovely to see what it meant to him.
“It was nice having known how difficult it had been for him to sort of keep asking that question: ‘Have I won my last race?’ Not knowing whether it’s ahead of him.
“Ultimately you do it for those memories. That’s why the sport’s so fun and addictive and enjoyable. It’s being part of moments like that.”