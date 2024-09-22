Lewis Hamilton And George Russell Skip Post-Singapore GP Press Duties
Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell have opted to skip the post-race media obligations after the Singapore Grand Prix to take some time with their recovery, according to the Brackley-based squad.
Mercedes has released a statement to confirm the absence of both of the British driver's, stating to Sky Sports F1:
"Unfortunately neither George or Lewis will be attending the media pen this evening as they recover from the exertions from this evening's race."
The Singapore Grand Prix witnessed Lando Norris securing a commanding victory for McLaren, adding another triumph to his impressive season. Red Bull's Max Verstappen followed in second place, with Oscar Piastri completing the podium, ensuring a double celebration for the McLaren team.
Hamilton and Russell managed respectable finishes, with Russell taking fourth place and Hamilton coming in sixth despite tire issues and battling the extreme heat and humidity.
Mercedes confirmed that both Hamilton and Russell will release their comments on the challenging race in a press release from the team.
Hamilton had gone into the race with a positive mindset. He commented to the media after Qualifying yesterday:
"Qualifying has been a disaster for me all year long and I've been working, working and working trying to get myself back up there. All of a sudden the car came alive for the first time in qualifying in a long time.
"[The red flag was] a bit of a shame, as we were getting into a rhythm, but it was the same for all of us, and in that lap at the end was a little bit tricky. I think there was a tiny bit more left in the car but I'm really grateful for it.
"We've been moving up and down on balance, we've changed everything on each day, and the mechanics have just been faultless so I want to say a big thank you to them.
"I hope we're in a good position to fight for the front tomorrow."
He added:
"One day at a time. It was a lot better today, it was the first time we had any front end, and we've seen the McLarens have been so quick each weekend.
"I don't know. With management, I hope we can keep up with these guys, maybe not the McLarens, but we'll be giving it everything."
2024 Singapore Grand Prix Results
1. Lando Norris
2. Max Verstappen
3. Oscar Piastri
4. George Russell
5. Charles Leclerc
6. Lewis Hamilton
7. Carlos Sainz
8. Fernando Alonso
9. Nico Hulkenberg
10. Sergio Perez
11. Franco Colapinto
12. Yuki Tsunoda
13. Esteban Ocon
14. Lance Stroll
15. Zhou Guanyu
16. Valtteri Bottas
17. Pierre Gasly
18. Daniel Ricciardo - Fastest Lap
19. Kevin Magnussen - DNF
20. Alex Albon - DNF