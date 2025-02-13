Lewis Hamilton Applauded As Red Bull F1 Insider Speaks Out
Renowned Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton has earned high praise from Red Bull Racing mechanic Calum Nicholas for his dedicated efforts to promote diversity within the sport.
Nicholas described Hamilton as both brave and inspiring, acknowledging the driver's influential role in advocating for inclusivity in Formula 1. For several years, the British driver has been leading discussions on diversity, with initiatives like the Hamilton Commission and Mission 44.
In an appearance on the High Performance podcast, Nicholas elaborated on Hamilton's effect in advancing diversity within the sport. Nicholas commended Hamilton for bringing important conversations to the forefront. He explained:
“I think we’re making progress. A huge part of the fact we’re making progress is down to what Lewis did. Lewis forced the conversation that plenty of us wanted to have for years.
“Honestly, like for me, I will always appreciate Lewis’ racecraft and his achievements, his ability on track, but for me, personally, his legacy and the most important thing he will have ever done is to start this conversation.
“He put himself out there. It was a great personal risk and expense. He wanted to fund independent research into the reasons why we were lacking this diversity.
“He put his own time which isn’t an easy thing for someone to do - to put in their own time when you’re in his position - to do it right. We’re making progress. We’re getting better.”
On a personal level, Nicholas recounted an encounter with Hamilton before the Hamilton Commission officially launched. At this meeting, Hamilton gathered feedback from engineers, which motivated Nicholas to become more outspoken on diversity issues. Nicholas added:
“Just before Lewis officially launched the Hamilton Commission. I got the opportunity to sit down with him and some other engineers in the paddock.
“We discussed what we felt what the barriers were from our own experiences. We gave our feedback to him and did a case study for the group that we’re doing all of his Hamilton commission research. It was inspiring to sit down with someone and see how passionate they are about something that I had an interest in but not enough knowledge about at the time”
“It’s one of the few things over the years that has inspired me. It’s been a long time since I’ve felt really inspired by anything rise. I got the impression from Lewis that this is important and it doesn’t matter what other people think. It’s important and we’re going to change the sport. And because of that bravery he had, he’s going to leave this industry in a much better place than he found it.”
