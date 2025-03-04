Lewis Hamilton Attracts Criticism On His $95,000 MV Agusta F4RR Outside Mercedes Chief's Residence
Lewis Hamilton's appearance with his pearl white and chrome red custom MV Agusta F4RR, which is believed to be valued at around $95,000, has made him the target of fans online due to safety concerns. The seven-time world champion, who switched to Ferrari this year, was spotted outside the residence of Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff in Monaco.
Hamilton's love for motorcycles and MotoGP is no secret, and his rare F4RR is proof of how deep the passion for bikes runs in his veins. Several videos on social media show Hamilton leaving Wolff's apartment building before climbing onto his superbike.
However, fans on social media have criticized Hamilton for riding his bike without wearing protective riding gear. Some noteworthy reactions are shared below:
Although the reason for Hamilton's visit to Wolff's residence remains unclear, it is no surprise that they share a strong friendship, with a connection that went beyond their team boss-driver relationship during their time together at the Brackley outfit. Even after Hamilton's move to Ferrari following 12 years with Mercedes, a partnership that delivered eight Constructors' Championships and six drivers' titles, Wolff suggested that he doesn’t take Hamilton's professional move personally. He said:
“When he told me first, my next thought was pragmatic, what does it mean? When are we communicating this? What are the pressure points? How are we managing this season going forward, and what is it we are going to do in terms of driver line-up.
“That was the mind, the Mercedes, the team’s mind, kicked in. Now, having slept a few nights on it, it means that our professional journey comes to an end, working together, but it doesn’t mean that our personal relationship ends.
“I’ve found a friend, we’ve built a relationship over the last 10 years, and he faced a very, very difficult situation, taking a decision of where to drive, maybe for the first time since 10 years without being able to brainstorm with me. And therefore, I will always respect the difficulty of the situation that he faced. And in the future, we will discuss whether this could have been done in a different way or not. But I hold no grudge.”