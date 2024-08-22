Lewis Hamilton Backs African GP - 'Why Are We Not On That Continent?'
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton has been known to endorse the idea of a Grand Prix in Africa. Ahead of the Dutch GP, the seven-time world champion has once again raised the right questions in a push to have Formula 1 on the shores of Africa. This comes after the recent talks that took place between F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali and Rwanda.
Domenicali revealed after his meeting that Rwanda had presented a good plan to host Formula 1. While the formalities do take time to materialize, Hamilton questioned why the premier class of motorsport hadn't had a single race on the continent since 1993, despite the presence of a track- the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in South Africa which hosted 21 races from 1967.
The Mercedes driver is enthusiastic about promoting the continent through F1 to improve its economic conditions. During his recent summer break visit to the continent, where he spent time at the Maratane Refugee Settlement, Hamilton seemed deeply moved. This likely fueled his inquiry about why Africa is absent from the F1 calendar on the first day back from the summer break. Speaking to the media at Zandvoort, he said:
"We can't be adding races in other locations and continue to ignore Africa, which the rest of the world takes from - no one gives anything to Africa.
"I think having a grand prix there would really highlight how great the place is and bring in tourism ... so why are we not on that continent? The current excuse is maybe there's not a track that is ready, but there is at least one track that's ready."
He added:
"Rwanda is one of my favorite places I've been to. I've been doing a lot of work in the background and spoken to people in Rwanda and South Africa. That's a long project, but it's amazing that they're so keen to get it."
Speaking about his experience at the refugee camp in north Mozambique, he said:
"I'm still digesting the trip and going to a refugee camp and seeing the work being done there and how people are displaced.
"It's one thing reading about it and seeing it on the news, but actually seeing it and speaking to kids who have 10km to get to school to have an education and then 10km back and not having school meals, not able to eat during the day, they have really tough lives over there.
"That was really heavy to see and experience, and then in Senegal seeing the slave areas, seeing what the country has been through.
"If you don't see it and experience it or speak to someone who has been seriously affected by it, you can't even imagine. We need more empathy ... It's great to see organizations doing amazing work, and what can I do to get on board, how can I help? So that's what I'm trying to do."
Fortunately, a step to enter Africa will be made this year, as Rwanda will be hosting this year’s FIA Annual General Assembly and Prize Giving Ceremony in its capital city, Kigali, in December.