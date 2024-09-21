Lewis Hamilton Beams After Surprise Singapore GP Qualifying Performance
Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton could not contain his happiness after securing the third spot on the grid for the Singapore Grand Prix tomorrow.
Reflecting on his Qualifying struggles this year, the British driver commented during the televised post-race interview:
"Qualifying has been a disaster for me all year long and I've been working, working and working trying to get myself back up there. All of a sudden the car came alive for the first time in qualifying in a long time.
"[The red flag was] a bit of a shame, as we were getting into a rhythm, but it was the same for all of us, and in that lap at the end was a little bit tricky. I think there was a tiny bit more left in the car but I'm really grateful for it.
"We've been moving up and down on balance, we've changed everything on each day, and the mechanics have just been faultless so I want to say a big thank you to them.
"I hope we're in a good position to fight for the front tomorrow."
When asked if the set-up changes that the Mercedes team had made will benefit them in the race, Hamilton responded:
"That I have no idea!
"One day at a time. It was a lot better today, it was the first time we had any front end, and we've seen the McLarens have been so quick each weekend.
"I don't know. With management, I hope we can keep up with these guys, maybe not the McLarens, but we'll be giving it everything."
For the starting grid, McLaren's Lando Norris secured pole position, with Red Bull driver Max Verstappen in second and Hamilton in third, followed closely by George Russell and Oscar Piastri. Hamilton’s improved position is a significant morale booster for the Mercedes team given the season’s trials.
Heading into race at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, Hamilton is in the sixth position of the Drivers' Standings with 166 points, 18 points behind Carlos Sainz.
2024 Singapore Grand Prix Qualifying Results
1. Lando Norris
2. Max Verstappen
3. Lewis Hamilton
4. George Russell
5. Oscar Piastri
6. Nico Hulkenberg
7. Fernando Alonso
8. Yuki Tsunoda
9. Charles Leclerc
10. Carlos Sainz
11. Alex Albon
12. Franco Colapinto
13. Sergio Perez
14. Kevin Magnussen
15. Esteban Ocon
16. Daniel Ricciardo
17. Lance Stroll
18. Pierre Gasly
19. Valtteri Bottas
20. Zhou Guanyu
2024 Drivers' Championship: Current Standings
1. Max Verstappen - 313 points
2. Lando Norris - 254 points
3. Charles Leclerc - 235 points
4. Oscar Piastri - 222 points
5. Carlos Sainz - 184 points
6. Lewis Hamilton - 166 points
7. George Russell - 143 points
8. Sergio Perez - 143 points
9. Fernando Alonso - 58 points
10. Lance Stroll - 24 points
11. Nico Hulkenberg - 22 points
12. Yuki Tsunoda - 22 points
13. Alex Albon - 12 points
14. Daniel Ricciardo - 12 points
15. Pierre Gasly - 8 points
16. Oliver Bearman - 7 points
17. Kevin Magnussen - 6 points
18. Esteban Ocon - 5 points
19. Franco Colapinto - 4 points
20. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points
21. Logan Sargeant - 0 points
22. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points