Lewis Hamilton Breaks Silence for First Time as He Joins Ferrari for 2025 F1 Season
Lewis Hamilton has officially announced his move to Ferrari for the 2025 Formula 1 season. After many successful years with Mercedes, where he achieved multiple championship titles, Hamilton's switch to Ferrari stunned the racing community, including his former teammates at Mercedes. The news came out just before the start of the 2024 season, leaving fans surprised by the timing and scope of this iconic change.
Hamilton has now posted to Instagram for the first time since making the move to the Scuderia, with the post being made on New Year's Day. He shared a childhood photo of himself wearing a red helmet that reflects the color of his new team, captioned with a simple red racing car emoji. Hamilton even updated his profile picture to match. This, unsurprisingly, is is a huge moment for him.
This is not just a career change for Hamilton; it is the fulfillment of a childhood dream. For years, he has discussed his desire to race for Ferrari, and at 39, he is finally realizing this goal.
The move to Ferrari not only means a fresh start for Hamilton but also brings new dynamics to the 2025 Formula 1 season. Alongside Hamilton's move, other drivers are making big changes, including Carlos Sainz's move to the Williams team. There are also a number of rookies joining the grid, which will make for an exciting season.
Hamilton's decision to join Ferrari comes on the heels of a renegotiated two-year contract with Mercedes in the summer of 2023. However, a release clause allowed him to leave Mercedes after the 2024 season and begin with Ferrari on a multiyear contract. This exit was formally announced on February 1, 2024, catching many by surprise, especially those within the Mercedes camp.
The historical pedigree of Ferrari, being the most decorated team in Formula 1 history, coupled with a significant title drought since 2007, makes this partnership with Hamilton a pivotal moment. Him being at the Italian team offers Ferrari a chance to revive its legacy and potentially capture a championship.
Moreover, Hamilton's connection with Fred Vasseur, Ferrari's team principal, has been instrumental in his decision to join the team. Their relationship dates back to 2006 when Vasseur was Hamilton's team principal at ART Grand Prix during his GP2 championship win. Moving to Ferrari not only fulfills Hamilton's personal ambitions but also strengthens this professional bond. As of now, Hamilton stands tied with Michael Schumacher as a seven-time world champion, and his sights are set on potentially becoming the most celebrated champion in F1 history.
Kimi Antonelli will be replacing Hamilton or the 2025 season, sat beside teammate George Russell.
Pre-season preparations for 2025 are soon underway with testing scheduled in Bahrain. The season kicks off with the Australian Grand Prix in March, continuing with exciting races across China, Japan, the United States, and beyond. Ferrari plans to unveil its new car for the 2025 season on February 19, making this Hamilton's first experience with a non-Mercedes-powered car in his F1 career. Although the exact date is not finalized, Hamilton is expected to test a Ferrari car soon, heralding the start of his journey with the team.