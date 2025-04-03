Lewis Hamilton breaks silence on Ferrari disqualifications
Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton was disqualified from the Chinese Grand Prix when, after the race, his car was found to have too much wear on the skid block under the vehicle.
He had finished in P6, getting a solid points haul after his sprint race win earlier on the weekend. Instead, the Italian team was left taking home no points from the race, as Hamilton's teammate Charles Leclerc was also disqualified.
Leclerc's Ferrari was underweight when the post-race weigh-ins happened, leading to a disastrous end to the weekend for the entire team.
After having a week to process the disqualification, Hamilton has kept a cool head.
“I didn’t feel like any frustration or anything afterwards. It is what it is," Hamilton said.
“And of course, we’ve gone through everything. I was at the factory on Wednesday, and lots of learnings. We take the highs and lows together as a team."
"And obviously, it’s not what everyone’s worked hard to have happen on a race weekend. "
"No team, no engineer, no mechanic, puts all the effort in for something like that."
“But, I’d say the most impressive thing is how the team have taken it, how they’ve worked, how they’ve turned through the data, and how we progress from here is most important.”
Ferrari are now left in P5 in the Constructors' Championships, and will be looking to get back points they threw away in China.
Hamilton takes part of the resonilibty for the disqualification, knowing he could of hit too many bumps while driving or done something that unknowingly caused the plank to wear out under his car.
“Well, firstly, in the race, you drive away from the bump,” Hamilton responded. “So I was avoiding all the bumps in certain areas, I guess, exit of Turn 13, for example.
“And I couldn’t feel the car. It wasn’t bottoming, wasn’t bouncing, or anything like that. So no, was not made aware, in that respect.
“We knew it was a one-stop race. I ended up doing two because I generally like to do two stops at that track. And also, I’d not driven that tyre. I didn’t know how far it would go.
"As where pretty much all the other drivers that are around me have driven that tyre and knew how far it would go.”
Ferrari are now hoping that the Japanese Grand Prix goes better for the team, which has struggled to produce a rapid car.
Throughout both races so far, the car has been either the 3rd or 4th fastest during the weekend, which will not be good enough for a title challenge.
Given all of the hype, Hamilton and Ferrari will hope that there is still pace left in the car to extract.