Lewis Hamilton Breaks Silence On Hushed Ferrari Crash In Barcelona
Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton has broken his silence on his first crash in a Ferrari F1 car which happened during testing in Barcelona. While the team remained tight-lipped about the cause and extent of the incident that damaged the car's front suspension, the seven-time world champion revealed details at the F1 75 launch event.
Held at London's O2 Arena, Formula 1 celebrated 75 years of its storied existence through the 2025 season launch event, where all ten teams and their drivers came together to unveil their liveries for the upcoming season. Hamilton was alongside Fred Vasseur and teammate Charles Leclerc for the launch of the 2025 SF-25 F1 car.
During his second Testing of Previous Cars session at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, it was reported that Hamilton suffered an intense crash in the team's SF-23 F1 car, and it took quite a long time to get the car ready for Leclerc's track outing. Eventually, the Monegasque driver's run was canceled as a result of diminishing daylight. While details of the crash were under wraps, Hamilton revealed the story behind the incident at the event.
“I’ve enjoyed the testing that we’ve had.
“I’ve had to find the limits of the car as quick as possible, because I only have a handful of days – and I definitely did that," he said whilst laughing.
He added:
“It’s just been fun. Each week has been so different.
“There’s still a long road ahead of us and a lot of challenges, for sure, but I think we’ve covered as much as we could possibly cover in the small time we’ve had so far.”
Hamilton mentioned that the SF-25 has been specifically built for him and Leclerc. He said:
“This car is going to be my car. Mine and Charles’ car.
“I’ve driven a couple of the older cars that were built for other drivers, but this one’s been built for me, and Charles, so just that alone is really, really cool.”
Speaking about the 2025 car, which Ferrari claims is 99 percent new, the team's technical director Loic Serra said in a statement:
“The SF-25 is an evolution of the SF-24, which gave us an excellent starting point to work from. Having said that, we have worked hard, changing 99% of the car, evolving its architecture to maximise performance. The pull rod front suspension is only the most obvious of many significant changes. We can expect the coming season to be very closely contested, with outcomes decided by thousandths of a second. We are all set to give it our best shot to find those gains, even the marginal ones, that can make the difference. We are looking forward to being competitive right from the very first race.”
Hamilton added:
“My first few weeks have been absolutely incredible and I’ve seen first-hand the passion and dedication of the entire team, so the unveiling today of my first-ever Scuderia Ferrari HP car is really exciting. So much hard work has gone into preparing for the season ahead and we couldn’t be more hungry or determined to succeed. I came into the year with so much anticipation for this new chapter, and I’m even more energised now by the spirit and belief of everyone I’ve met over the past month. I couldn’t be prouder to be on this journey with them. I can’t wait to get out on track with Charles, push each other forward and do everything we can to take the team to the top.”