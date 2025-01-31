Lewis Hamilton Breaks Silence Over Ferrari Changes After Second Test
7-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton has opened up after completing his second test session with Ferrari. Hamilton's move to the Scuderia has been a hot topic since it was announced in 2024, and how he is adapting to the new environment is being closely watched by fans and pundits.
Hamilton's move to Ferrari begins a new chapter, coming after a long period of success with Mercedes where he grabbed six championships. And with the beginning of the 2025 season only around the corner, the development of the car, led by Loic Serra, is an important time for the driver.
The car's design includes a change for Hamilton, with it utilizing a pullrod front suspension, a detail that improves the diving of the car under braking.
One of Hamilton's big tasks has been getting used to Ferrari’s unique car setup, especially focusing on clutch management and the Brembo braking system — a departure from the Carbone Industries brakes he was accustomed to at the Brackey outfit.
Despite early rumors suggesting a potential partial switch to Carbon Industrie at Hamilton's suggestion, he has taken well to the Brembo system.
"The Englishman praised the performance of the system, supplied by Brembo, and found it suited to his driving style, due to the modulation of pedal pressure," a report by Gazzetta.it said.
As part of his move, Hamilton requested certain modifications to the car pedals based on feedback from his initial Fiorano test. These changes seem to have made a positive impact.
The recent two-day test at Spain’s Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya was another step in Hamilton’s immersion into Ferrari’s ecosystem. Despite a minor incident where Hamilton crashed during one of the morning sessions, the Italian brand has assured everyone this was part of the normal learning curve, and Hamilton was unharmed.
"First race can’t come soon enough," he posted to social media.
Looking ahead, Hamilton and his teammate Charles Leclerc are scheduled to return to Barcelona for additional testing with Pirelli’s 2026 tires. This is key to Ferrari's preparation as they tweak the SF-24 from the previous year. Moreover, the grand unveiling of Ferrari's 2025 car is set for mid-February as they unveil the car, or at least its livery, to the public for the first time.
Hamilton's move to Ferrari is more than a simple change of team; it's a fresh challenge after some tough seasons with Mercedes. The anticipation surrounding his potential record-breaking eighth world championship win casts a hopeful light on his future.
