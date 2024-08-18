Lewis Hamilton Brutally Honest Retirement Worry - 'I Don't Know How Much Longer I Can Go'
At the age of 39, Formula 1 icon Lewis Hamilton has revealed his concerns about the longevity of his racing career, hinting at the uncertainties and challenges that come with competing at the sport's highest level. During a conversation with Esquire, Hamilton conveyed a mix of resilience and trepidation about the future: "I definitely do. There are days I’m like, shoot, I don’t know how much longer I can go," he admitted.
Hamilton unveiled the exhaustive demands of the F1 schedule, one that offers scant downtime compared to other sports.
"There are days I’m like, shoot, I’d love a break, a proper break, because you don’t get a real big break in the season like other sports. You don’t finish until mid to late December, and then you’re back into training already in January," he explained. This relentless routine encompasses twice-daily training sessions and additional hours devoted to therapy, leaving little room for rest.
Despite this, the Briton is not ready to wave the checkered flag on his illustrious career just yet. With plans to "be racing well into my 40s," and a move to Ferrari from Mercedes slated for next year, his journey in F1 is far from over.
"I do have mentally a plan of where I would like to extend to. I’ve just got to strategise and sequence things. I’m very much about sequencing, like looking at brands that I collaborate with, companies that I’m essentially starting, how I manage my time between all those, and how I’m able to dedicate myself to this job still.
"Is there a time when I’m not all in and I’m just not in love with it anymore? That’s the moment that hopefully never happens, in the sense that I’ve fallen out of love with it. But I will know when I need to stop.
"I want to make sure I really max it out while I can and fully enjoy this sport I’ve done my whole life."
The role of aging and physical fitness in his career was another focal point of the discussion. Hamilton contrasted his current regimen with that of his younger self.
"When you’re twenty-two, it’s so easy to work out and be fit. There’s no recovery and you’ve got nothing else going on, no other stresses, no real responsibilities except for that one thing to go and kill. Now it’s: How can you stay sharp and be able to do all those things you have going on, and still be able to compete with those young guys in their twenties?"
The question of when to retire is complex, peppered with advice from those who left the sport too soon.
"There are so many people that have finished their careers early, and I’ve spoken to many who’ve said they wish they could have just done one more year or two. And they’re like, ‘Stay in as long as you can!’ But I don’t want to do it if I’m not good," Hamilton remarked. His philosophy is clear: to retire on a high, while still in love with the sport. "Is there a time when I’m not all in and I’m just not in love with it anymore? That’s the moment that hopefully never happens. But I will know when I need to stop."