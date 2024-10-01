Lewis Hamilton Championed For Normalizing Mental Health Conversations
Lewis Hamilton has recently been praised by the leading mental health charity, Mind, for a recent interview in which he courageously opened up on his battles with depression.
In an interview with the Sunday Times, Hamilton shared his struggles, shedding light on his mental health journey and his efforts to address social injustices and systemic racism. The seven-time champion explained:
“When I was in my twenties I had some really difficult phases. I mean, I’ve struggled with mental health through my life,” he said in a wide-ranging interview.
“Depression. From a very early age, when I was, like, 13. I think it was the pressure of the racing and struggling at school. The bullying. I had no one to talk to.
“I spoke to one woman (a therapist), years ago, but that wasn’t really helpful. I would like to find someone today.
“You’re learning about things that have been passed down to you from your parents, noticing those patterns, how you react to things, how you can change those. So what might have angered me in the past doesn’t anger me today. I am so much more refined.”
Hamilton’s advocacy goes beyond his personal experience; he has become a vocal figure in highlighting social injustices. He has openly discussed his emotional response to witnessing the murder of George Floyd, describing it as a pivotal moment that compelled him to speak out against systemic racism.
“If I felt there were wrongdoings I didn’t feel I could speak out.
“The cork popped. It had me on my knees in tears, all this emotion came out. It was such a strange experience because I don’t remember crying since I was really young. I knew that I’d had enough, I really needed to speak out.
“There are people that are staying silent, people that feel voiceless and I have this platform. Winning championships is an amazing thing, but what are you doing with it? What are you doing with your time on this planet?”
Joe Levenson, head of media at Mind, lauded Hamilton for his transparency and bravery in sharing his mental health struggles. Levenson revealed the powerful impact that public figures can have in reducing stigma and encouraging open conversations about mental health. Levenson explained to Autosport:
“We are grateful to Lewis Hamilton for being so open and sharing his experience with depression, and the impact that racism has had on him over many years.
“Speaking up and speaking out can help to normalise conversations and challenge the stigma that so often surrounds mental health. At Mind, we know that when public figures speak openly about their mental health, it can have a powerful impact.
“Our research has shown that one in five people have started a conversation about their mental health after hearing a celebrity or someone in the public eye share their experience.”