Lewis Hamilton: Dating History and Rumors of the F1 Champion From Shakira to Kendall Jenner Revealed
Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time Formula One World Champion, has left an indelible mark on the world of motorsport. With a record-breaking 105 Grand Prix wins, 104 pole positions, and 202 podium finishes, Hamilton has established himself as one of the greatest drivers in F1 history. His remarkable career, spanning from his debut with McLaren in 2007 to his stint with Mercedes and now Ferrari in 2025, has been characterized by consistent success and numerous accolades.
While Hamilton's on-track achievements are well-documented, his personal life also receives plenty of attention. As one of the most recognizable faces in international sports, Hamilton's romantic relationships have often been the subject of media scrutiny and public interest. This article delves into the dating history and rumors surrounding the British racing icon, offering a glimpse into the personal life of a man who has dominated Formula One for over a decade.
Nicole Scherzinger
Nicole Scherzinger stands out as Lewis Hamilton's longest and most high-profile relationship to date. Their romance spanned from 2007 to 2015, becoming a strong chapter in the Formula One champion's personal life. The couple first crossed paths in November 2007 at an MTV Music Awards ceremony, introduced by rapper will.i.am, who was friends with Scherzinger at the time.
Taking to Sports Illustrated, will.i.am reflected on how he introduced the two:
"I met Lewis in November, 2007. We we're doing the MTV music awards and me and Nicole Scherzinger were in the VIP section, and a dear friend of mine did the after party. And he comes up to me and he's like, 'Hey, there's this F1 driver that wants to meet you and Nicole'. The guy that introduced me to Lewis is a guy by the name of Toby.
"And so at that point in time, I introduced Lewis to Nicole. And through Nicole, I became friends with Lewis.
Their relationship lasted approximately seven years. Throughout their time together, Scherzinger was frequently seen supporting Hamilton at his races, becoming a familiar face in the Formula One paddock. She stood by his side as he secured his first and second Formula One World Championships, offering unwavering support for his career.
Despite widespread speculation, the couple never officially got engaged. Hamilton himself denied engagement rumors in 2014. Their relationship faced challenges due to busy work schedules, the demands of Hamilton's F1 career, and the long-distance nature of their respective professions. These factors, along with differing views on marriage and the future of their relationship, ultimately led to their final split in 2015.
The breakup had a profound impact on both parties. Hamilton admitted to going through a "really tough time" after the relationship ended, describing his world as turning "upside down". Scherzinger later revealed that they no longer kept in touch but wished each other well. She also spoke about losing herself in the relationship, highlighting the intensity of their connection. This relationship remains the most significant in Lewis Hamilton's public dating history, garnering substantial media attention throughout its duration and even after its conclusion.
Danielle Lloyd
Lewis Hamilton's relationship with Danielle Lloyd dates back to his early days in racing, long before he became a Formula 1 superstar. The pair met in 2002 when Hamilton was just a teenager pursuing his dream of becoming a professional racing driver. According to Lloyd, their romance began when they met each other at a London nightclub. She recalled:
"We were both out with friends, but there was a bit of a spark and we swapped numbers". Despite living in different cities - Lloyd in Liverpool and Hamilton in London at the time - they managed to maintain a relationship. This lasted for approximately six months. Lloyd described Hamilton as a "lovely person" and noted that their split was largely due to the long-distance nature of their relationship and their young age at the time. Both were focused on their respective careers, with Hamilton working his way up the racing ranks and Lloyd pursuing modeling and television opportunities.
Despite the brevity of their romance, Hamilton and Lloyd remained on good terms after their split. In fact, Hamilton was present to support Lloyd when she was crowned Miss England in 2004. Lloyd has since spoken positively about Hamilton in subsequent years, reflecting on their time together with fondness.
Jodia Marr
Lewis Hamilton's relationship with Jodia Ma was one of his earliest and longest-lasting romances. The couple met through a mutual friend in London while they were both students at Cambridge Arts and Sciences College. Their relationship began in 2003 and lasted for approximately four years.
During their time together, Hamilton and Ma were often seen at public events. One specific appearance was at the 2006 AutoSport Magazine Awards, where they attended as a couple. This was during Hamilton's early days in racing, before he became a Formula 1 superstar.
Ma, the daughter of a prominent Hong Kong businessman, supported Hamilton as he pursued his dream of becoming a professional racing driver. Their relationship spanned a crucial period in Hamilton's career, from his teenage years into his early twenties. In June 2007, news broke that Hamilton and Ma had parted ways. The timing coincided with Hamilton's debut season in Formula 1, suggesting that his rising career may have played a role in their separation. In his autobiography, "Lewis Hamilton: My Story," Hamilton revealed that once he got into F1, he realized he wouldn't have enough time to dedicate to the relationship.
Winnie Harlow
Lewis Hamilton's relationship with model Winnie Harlow took place between 2016 and 2017. Their relationship, while never officially confirmed, was the subject of much speculation and media attention. The pair first drew notice in late 2016 when they attended the GQ Men of the Year Awards together. This appearance fueled rumors that they had been secretly dating for months.
Throughout 2017, Hamilton and Harlow were frequently spotted in each other's company at various high-profile events. Their public appearances included sightings in London, Cannes, Monaco, Monte Carlo, and Greece. These outings ranged from fashion events to Formula One races, where Harlow was seen supporting Hamilton. In 2018, they were photographed together at the CFDA Fashion Awards, suggesting an ongoing friendly relationship.
Despite the numerous sightings and speculation, both Hamilton and Harlow maintained that they were just friends. In fact, Harlow seemed to shut down the romance rumors, indicating that their relationship was platonic.Hamilton himself contributed to this same story when he told Ellen DeGeneres in October 2016 that he was "not" dating anyone.
Rita Ora
Lewis Hamilton and Rita Ora were linked romantically in 2016, sparking widespread speculation about their relationship status. While neither party officially confirmed their romantic relationship, their frequent public appearances together fueled rumors of a potential connection.
The pair were first spotted together at various high-profile events in 2016. Ora was seen cheering Hamilton on at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix during the weekend of his 31st birthday. This public show of support raised eyebrows and increased the speculation about their relationship.
Throughout 2016 and into 2017, Hamilton and Ora were seen together on multiple occasions. They were spotted enjoying dinner dates and even working together in a music studio in 2017. Their connection appeared to extend beyond a mere friendship, with reports suggesting that things had been "heating up" between them for some time. One particular outing occurred when the two attended a party celebrating Hamilton's win at the British Grand Prix in July 2016. This event further cemented their status as a potential couple in the public eye.
Rihanna
In 2015, Lewis Hamilton and Rihanna found themselves at the center of dating rumors following several public sightings together. The speculation began when they were spotted partying at the annual Crop Over Festival in Barbados in August of that year.
Their appearances together continued, with the pair seen dining in New York and arriving at the same nightclub within minutes of each other. These outings fueled widespread media speculation about a potential romantic connection between the Formula One champion and the pop superstar. this came after the driver's recently ended long-term relationship with Nicole Scherzinger in February 2015.
Hamilton eventually addressed the rumors in an interview, clarifying the nature of their relationship: "You know, I've known Ri for a long time. We've been friends for a while. We get to hang out every now and again... otherwise, we're just good friends".
Kendall Jenner
In 2015, Lewis Hamilton and Kendall were rumored to be dating following several public appearances together. The speculation began when Jenner was spotted at multiple Formula One races cheering for Hamilton, including the Monaco Grand Prix. Their connection drew a lot of attention when Jenner was seen wearing Hamilton's gold necklace, fueling rumors of a romantic involvement. The pair were also spotted enjoying London's nightlife together and attending a party on Hamilton's yacht during the Monaco Grand Prix weekend. This led many to believe that a relationship was blossoming between the Formula One champion and the model.
However, Hamilton eventually addressed the rumors directly. In an interview with E! News, he stated, "Me and Kendall have been friends for a while, so we're just friends". He went on to praise Jenner, saying, "She's doing incredible, she's very focused and very level-headed. For such a young woman, she's very grown up".
Despite Hamilton's clear statement about their friendship, the rumors persisted for some time. The pair continued to be seen together at various events, including a Drake concert in London, which further fueled speculation. However, both Hamilton and Jenner maintained that their relationship was purely platonic, with neither party ever confirming a romantic involvement.
Shakira
The rumored romance between Shakira and Lewis Hamilton was a large part of 2023, with their public appearances fueling speculation about a potential relationship. The intrigue began at the Miami Grand Prix in May, where Shakira was spotted cheering for Hamilton. Following the race, the pair were seen enjoying a boat ride with friends, sparking initial rumors of a connection.
The speculation intensified when Shakira attended the Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona in June, where Hamilton secured a second-place finish. Their subsequent dinner outing, along with friends, further fueled the gossip mill. Despite the lack of official confirmation from either party, their frequent sightings together led many to believe there might be more than just friendship between them.
Sources close to the situation described their connection as "fun and flirty," suggesting they were in the early stages of getting to know each other. The pair's interactions were seen as symbolizing a fresh start for Shakira following her highly publicized separation from Gerard Piqué.
However, as 2023 progressed, the rumors began to cool down. Shakira's absence from the Formula 1 paddock raised doubts about the status of their relationship. In a surprising twist, Shakira posted an Instagram story (above) featuring Arsenal Football Club, leading to speculation about the potential connection to Hamilton, known for his support of the team. Meanwhile, Hamilton himself hinted at an interest in Brazilian culture, jokingly mentioning the possibility of getting a "Brazilian girlfriend" to learn Portuguese.
Other Rumored Relationships With Lewis Hamilton
Gigi Hadid
While these rumored relationships were never officially confirmed, they nonetheless captured public attention.In 2015, Hamilton was briefly linked to supermodel Gigi Hadid. The rumors intensified when Hadid was spotted wearing Hamilton's gold chain at the Monaco Grand Prix. However, both parties maintained they were just friends.
Interestingly, speculation resurfaced in 2018 when Hadid and Hamilton were seen flirting shortly after her breakup with Zayn Malik. Hadid quickly shut down these rumors, calling out "click-bait headlines" on social media.
Nicki Minaj
Hamilton and rapper Nicki Minaj sparked dating rumors in September 2018 when they were spotted together at several events. The pair attended the TommyXLewis Launch Party in New York City and later shared Instagram posts of themselves on an ATV ride in Dubai. Despite the cozy appearances, neither Hamilton nor Minaj ever confirmed a romantic relationship.
Barbara Palvin
In 2016, Hamilton was linked to Hungarian model Barbara Palvin. The two were seen together at various high-profile events, including Paris Fashion Week and the Cannes Film Festival. They also enjoyed outings in Venice, and Palvin was spotted cheering for Hamilton at the Hungarian Grand Prix. While their connection seemed to cool off after a few months, it generated significant media attention during its brief duration.
Juliana Nalu
Rumors of a relationship between Hamilton and Brazilian model Juliana Nalu surfaced in late 2023 and early 2024. The pair were spotted together at a pre-New Year's Eve party in Transcoso, Brazil, and some speculated their connection may have begun earlier, with both seen in Antarctica in January 2023. Nalu, known for her work with high-profile brands, was also spotted at the Miami Grand Prix in May 2023. Despite frequent sightings together, neither confirmed a romantic involvement. By March 2024, reports suggested the rumored relationship had ended, with Hamilton reportedly active on celebrity dating apps.
Lewis Hamilton's Thoughts on Dating Revealed
In a 2022 interview with Vanity Fair, Hamilton revealed his mindset regarding relationships:
"I'm really just super focused on work. I've realized that I can't do two things or three things at once, I've got to focus on one. I really wanted to go through a growth process of getting myself to a point where I'm happy on my own, comfortable in my space. So that if I ever do meet someone, it's an addition, rather than 'I need you in my life.'"
Hamilton's philosophy also extends to maintaining privacy in his personal life. Despite his high-profile status, he prefers to keep the spotlight on his racing career rather than his romantic endeavors. This approach has allowed him to navigate the challenges of fame while protecting his personal relationships from excessive public scrutiny. The racing icon's focus on his career has undoubtedly contributed to his success on the track. By prioritizing his professional goals, Hamilton has achieved remarkable feats in Formula 1, becoming one of the most decorated drivers in the sport's history.