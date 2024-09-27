Lewis Hamilton Dedicates Nostalgic Post To Daniel Ricciardo After VCARB Exit
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton has reacted to Daniel Ricciardo's official ousting from Red Bull junior team VCARB, dedicating a touching note to the 35-year-old driver on social media.
After several rumors linked the Australian driver to an Formula 1 exit after the Singapore Grand Prix, with the driver himself giving away several clues, VCARB announced on Thursday that Ricciardo will not compete in the remaining six rounds of the 2024 season.
Replacing him will be Red Bull's reserve driver Liam Lawson, who displayed a stellar performance last year while performing reserve driver duties for Ricciardo. The 22-year-old driver has eagerly awaited a full-time Formula 1 opportunity for almost a year.
Recalling the Formula 1 journey with Ricciardo, who made his F1 debut in 2011, the seven-time world champion stated on Instagram:
"Danielricciardo it’s been a honour to compete with you over the years. I’ll never forget the battles, the laughs, and drinking out of your shoe. It was gross, but glad I got to do it with you bud.
"You leave a legacy of always being yourself, which in this sport is never easy. You’ve taken it all with the biggest smile and I salute you for it. There is so much more for you up ahead and I can’t wait to see what you do next. Always here for you, man."
Praising the Australian driver's positive persona and thanking him for his contributions while also welcoming Lawson to the team, VCARB team principal Laurent Mekies said in a statement:
“Everyone here at VCARB would like to thank Daniel for his hard work across the last two seasons with us. He has brought a lot of experience and talent to the Team with a fantastic attitude, which has helped everyone to develop and foster a tight team spirit. Daniel has been a true gentleman both on and off the track and never without that smile. He will be missed, but will always hold a special place within the Red Bull family.
"I’d also like to take this opportunity to welcome Liam. He already knows the Team well. He drove for us last season, and coped well under difficult circumstances, so it’ll be a natural transition. It’s great to see young talent from within the Red Bull family make the next step. We’re looking forward to getting our heads down and focusing on the rest of the season together."