Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Crash Explained by F1 Insider: 'It'll Take a Few Races'
Lewis Hamilton recently crashed while testing Ferrari’s car at the Circuit de Barcelona Catalunya. This incident has been put down to the 7-time champion not being used to the Italian machine's different systems by F1 insider David Coulthard.
The crash took place on his second outing with the team and disrupted the test session, drawing commentary from many in the motorsport bubble. Coulthard suggested that it may take Hamilton “a few races” to adjust fully. Hamilton, however, was fortunately unharmed.
This happened during a Testing of Previous Cars session aimed at integrating him into Ferrari’s operations after so long at Mercedes. Ferrari’s test involved their 2023 SF-23 car, which is allowed as part of the TPC framework. This has been employed by Ferrari to help Hamilton adapt to their engineering and control systems, differing greatly from those he operated during his long tenure with the Brackley squad.
Coulthard, a former F1 driver with an illustrious career, remarked on the crash as a relatively routine part of a driver’s acclimatization period when switching teams. He added that figures such as Ayrton Senna and Michael Schumacher also faced similar incidents in their careers.
"And it doesn't matter if you were the late great Ayrton Senna, Michael Schumacher or the current Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton, we can all have an off at any certain point. And I see it as simple as this: he has to get used to the control systems in that Ferrari, the power delivery," Coulthard stated.
In the case of Hamilton, the move involves adapting to Ferrari’s hybrid power unit, which functions differently from the Mercedes engines he has mastered over the years.
The crash put a temporary hold on testing, necessitating repairs to the SF-23’s suspension and aero components and delaying teammate Charles Leclerc’s session. Following this, Ferrari undertook a Pirelli tire test to prepare for the upcoming 2025 season with the 2024 SF-24.
Coulthard elaborated on the technical challenges Hamilton faces with Ferrari's hybrid engines.
"We're dealing with hybrid engines, so it's not the sort of natural torque acceleration of an internal combustion engine. Electrical energy comes in like that. And I suspect it was just he’s so embedded in his mind about the Mercedes hybrid Formula One engine that he was simply caught out."
Despite Hamilton’s extensive championship-winning experience with Mercedes, the differential in systems presents a learning curve.
Historically, Hamilton has demonstrated plenty of adaptability in overcoming similar situations. During his early years with McLaren and later with Mercedes, incidents during testing did not prevent him from securing multiple world championships.
Coulthard anticipates Hamilton will need a few races to integrate fully.
“But that’s exactly why I agree with you that it’ll take a few races because there’s testing that a driver does where you are very consciously going through the ABCs of the braking, the turn in, the throttle application.
"You’re in that space because you’re developing the car and giving the feedback to the engineers.
"And then, of course, there’s racing, where you are just instinctively seeing and doing. You’re logging away what the car is doing on lap five or lap 10, or all of the good things that you need to do to continue to give the feedback, but it’s just your instinctive self when you’re in a grand prix. So there’s two different elements of being a race driver.”
Looking ahead, pre-season tests are slated for Bahrain from February 26-28, with the first race of the season scheduled in Australia from March 14-16.
F1 fans eagerly await to see how Hamilton's experience will play out on the track behind the wheel of the Scuderia. Will 2025 yield his 8th championship win? Who knows, but the coming season is one to watch closely.
