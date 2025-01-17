Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Onboarding Timeline Revealed By Ferrari CEO
While January 1st marked the start of the next chapter in Lewis Hamilton's Formula 1 career with Ferrari, his official reporting date at the team's Maranello base has now been confirmed.
Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna confirmed that the seven-time world champion will arrive next week, and preparations are in full swing to have him on board.
Hamilton announced his Ferrari move in February 2024, which is now set to materialize next week. While he recently shared his extreme snowboarding adventure on social media, the coming Monday will mark his first day at Ferrari. Speaking about his onboarding, Vigna said in a conference in Milan:
"There is a lot of excitement, a great desire to begin.
"Lewis will be with us at Ferrari next week. We are preparing the last things.
"There is a lot of expectation, we are ready for almost everything. We’ll make sure everything is in place. Changes are always beautiful."
Hamilton is set to meet the team's engineers, including his race engineer Riccardo Adami on January 20. The day will also see him in action on Ferrari's simulator, according to a report. On January 21, the three-day Testing of Previous Cars (TPC) begins, but Hamilton will only take the wheel of the team's 2022 F1-75 car on January 22.
Ferrari has reportedly reserved the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya for a four-day test at the end of January. According to Motorsport.com, the team plans to maximize its Testing of Previous Cars (TPC) allowance, which permits up to 1,000 kilometers of running.
Anticipating a huge response to Hamilton's Ferrari entry next week, Italian journalist Roberto Chinchero has pointed out that a "Hamilton mania" has already begun in Italy and predicted that a huge number of people are going to turn up on the streets of Maranello. He admitted that it could become a challenging task for the police to control the crowd. He said:
“A kind of Hamilton mania has already started in Italy.
“Since the New Year began, there is a big question mark that Italian Ferrari fans are trying to answer – when will the first test of Lewis Hamilton in a Ferrari car take place?
“I cannot imagine the number of people that will be around the track. I’m expecting the Maranello and Fiorano streets will be filled with people.
“I’m expecting something that we haven’t seen in years. So it will be hard work for the police in Maranello.
“But I’m not surprised. All the national media, not only the sports media, are giving a lot of space to the man Lewis Hamilton.
“The mainstream is telling you who is Lewis, his passion and interest, the story of his career and his desire to end this career driving a Ferrari.”