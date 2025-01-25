Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Testing Dates Confirmed After Initial Fiorano Stint
Lewis Hamilton is gearing up to drive for Ferrari during the 2025 season. The 7-time champion, who has been a defining force in the sport since he stepped into it 2007, made a big step in his career by starting his testing at the Fiorano circuit, Ferrari's famous test track.
The initial testing session, which took place on a somewhat foggy Wednesday at Fiorano, was a foundational step for Hamilton.
The main purpose of this first run was to get used to handling the Ferrari car and its various components, rather than focusing on raw speed. Hamilton got behind the wheel of Ferrari’s 2023 SF-23, thanks to the new Testing of Previous Cars (TPC) rules that allow teams to use older models for practice.
Completing 30 laps around the track gave him a chance to start feeling out Ferrari’s setup and strategize his adaptation to his new team. Teammate Charles Leclerc was also at the track, taking 14 laps himself. This helped both drivers and the team kickstart their collaboration and get back into the swing of things after the off-season.
Looking ahead, Hamilton’s testing is set to continue at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya from January 28 to 30. Both Hamilton and Leclerc are expected to split driving duties during this event, which will provide them with further opportunity to understand the intricacies of Ferrari's car in more typical racing conditions. The team plans to either utilize the SF-23 or the older F1-75, staying compliant with the TPC regulations.
This upcoming session will be more crucial as it represents a more typical racing circuit compared to Fiorano, and both drivers aim to gather valuable data that will inform their preparations for the season.
In a separate event planned for early February, Ferrari will again convene at the Barcelona circuit, this time as part of Pirelli’s 2026 tire development program. During this session, Hamilton will drive Ferrari’s 2024 car, known as the SF-24, and will share the track with McLaren. This test is particularly important because it provides further insights into the SF-24’s performance and allows Ferrari's drivers to familiarize themselves with how the car handles on the track compared to their Papaya competitors. These tests will play a large role in ensuring that Hamilton adapts smoothly to the Ferrari machinery, considering his lengthy tenure with Mercedes.
The move from Mercedes to Ferrari is undoubtedly a significant one for Hamilton. With Ferrari’s distinct operational culture and different car dynamics, this series of tests aims to facilitate Hamilton's adjustment ahead of a fresh championship bid in 2025. The process involves not just getting used to a new car but also understanding different team dynamics and communication styles. This is essential in allowing Hamilton to align more with the Scuderia team.
Globally, the anticipation surrounding Hamilton’s move to Ferrari is immense. Enthusiasts and the media have keenly followed this development, drawing parallels to other historic moments in Formula 1.
Hamilton's crossover into Ferrari is seen as a potential catalyst for a rebirth in Ferrari's historical legacy, akin to the impact of legendary driver Michael Schumacher in the mid-1990s. Fans and analysts wait with bated breath to see how this collaboration will unfold and if it will steer Ferrari back into championship contention.
With Hamilton's move to Ferrari being watched by fans around the world, the upcoming tests and the wider preparation for the 2025 season are building up to be a thrilling narrative. As Hamilton continues down this new path, both stakeholders and fans are eager to see the chemistry between the iconic driver and one of the most storied teams in the sport. This collaboration may signal an exciting new era for Hamilton and Ferrari, with high hopes for success come the new season’s racing calendar.