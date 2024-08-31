Lewis Hamilton 'Furious' After Disappointing Qualifying Results – 'The Team Deserves Better'
Lewis Hamilton has expressed intense frustration following his underwhelming performance in qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix. Despite showcasing strong potential, the seven-time world champion felt that his mistakes during critical moments in the session let him down.
"I am furious, absolutely furious. I could have been on pole, at least on the front row. I just didn't do the job," Hamilton lamented after securing a modest sixth position on the grid.
Hamilton's disappointment was palpable as he recounted the specific errors that cost him valuable time.
"I lost a tenth and a half into Turn One, and then a tenth in the last corner. No one to blame but myself," he admitted,
Despite his era-defining talent, Hamilton has often found his Saturdays to be challenging:
"Qualifying has been my weakness for a minute now and I can't figure it out. I will keep trying."
The qualifying session at Monza was a gripping affair. Lando Norris clinched pole position with a brilliant lap, leaving him at the front of the grid. Alongside Norris, Oscar Piastri and George Russell secured the second and third positions, respectively. The session started dramatically with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc setting the early pace before being eclipsed by Norris’ and later Piastri's impressive times. The day's surprises included close calls and a brief yellow flag incident involving Kevin Magnussen, which momentarily disrupted the flow of the session.
Hamilton, known for his resilience, continued:
"I will be kicking myself for the next couple of hours but I need to move forward. We have a good race car, the team have done an amazing job," he stated. "The car felt better and the team deserve better. Maybe they will get that with Kimi [Antonelli]," he added. It was only this morning that Antonelli was confirmed to be replacing Hamilton at Mercedes next year, as the Briton moves to Ferrari.
The broader significance of Norris’s pole position in this highly competitive season cannot be understated. This Italian Grand Prix could prove to be a major turning point in the Constructor Standings as current leader Red Bull finds itself struggling once again.
While Hamilton’s qualifying performance may not have met his standards, the performance of the W15 at this point of the season shouldn't be ignored. Both Mercedes cars topped FP3, and with teammate George Russell in P3 behind the McLarens, there's plenty of potential to move up the pack, especially with the DRS zone being elongated this year at Monza.
“I just didn’t do the job,” Hamilton admitted, but his fight here isn't over yet.