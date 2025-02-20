Lewis Hamilton 'Gunning For Red Bull' as Ferrari Star Hits Track Amid Fan Frenzy
Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has made his debut in Ferrari's 2025 challenger, the SF-25, at the team's famed Fiorano test track today. He headed out in his car after teammate Charles Leclerc completed his session. Fans reacting to his track outing in his first official Ferrari F1 car are eager to see him race, with them believing he will be "gunning for Red Bull" this season.
Hamilton's first track day in his 2025 Ferrari occurred a day after the F1 75 season launch event at London's O2 Arena, where the sport celebrated 75 years of its storied existence and unveiled the liveries of all ten challengers for the 2025 season.
The 40-year-old driver attracted a huge crowd in Maranello last month on his first day at Ferrari's headquarters, bringing the town to a standstill. A large crowd gathered once again by the test track today, where they had a clear view of the action. Cheers erupted as Hamilton drove by, waving to the enthusiastic fans. A video on the social media platform X shows him in action in the SF-25 bearing the #44 emblem.
Ferrari's technical director, Loic Serra explained that the SF-25 is an evolution of the 2024 car and is 99 percent new. He said in a statement:
“The SF-25 is an evolution of the SF-24, which gave us an excellent starting point to work from. Having said that, we have worked hard, changing 99% of the car, evolving its architecture to maximise performance. The pull rod front suspension is only the most obvious of many significant changes. We can expect the coming season to be very closely contested, with outcomes decided by thousandths of a second. We are all set to give it our best shot to find those gains, even the marginal ones, that can make the difference. We are looking forward to being competitive right from the very first race.”
Team principal Fred Vasseur added:
“The launch of this new car is a very exciting and proud moment for everyone in the team. Months of hard work have gone into this SF-25 thanks to the dedicated efforts of everyone in the team at Maranello and we are excited to see the fruit of our labours take shape and prepare to take to the track. Last season, we fought for the Constructors’ title to the very last corner and now we are determined to build on that, starting from that solid base with the aim of winning both titles. We have a new driver line-up with Lewis joining Charles and we feel ready as a team to take the extra step required to be the best. We are aware of the challenges that await us, but we are ready to give it our all, to be competitive at the highest level, knowing we can also rely on the support and enthusiasm of our fans, who always inspire us. Now it’s time to concentrate on the job in hand and let the track do the talking. I can’t wait for this season to start.”
Hamilton said:
“My first few weeks have been absolutely incredible and I’ve seen first-hand the passion and dedication of the entire team, so the unveiling today of my first-ever Scuderia Ferrari HP car is really exciting. So much hard work has gone into preparing for the season ahead and we couldn’t be more hungry or determined to succeed. I came into the year with so much anticipation for this new chapter, and I’m even more energised now by the spirit and belief of everyone I’ve met over the past month. I couldn’t be prouder to be on this journey with them. I can’t wait to get out on track with Charles, push each other forward and do everything we can to take the team to the top.”