Lewis Hamilton Heads Out In Ferrari's SF-23 At Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
Lewis Hamilton took to the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on Tuesday in a Ferrari SF-23 from the 2023 season as part of Ferrari's second Testing of Previous Cars session. This followed nearly a week after the seven-time world champion's first track outing at Ferrari's iconic Fiorano test track.
The Maranello outfit shared a track action video on X, featuring Charles Leclerc first, followed by Hamilton as the second driver to head out. As reported by F1 on SI, Ferrari will conduct the TPC session until Wednesday, 30th of January, gaining full advantage of the updated regulations. Article 11.3.7 of Section B of the FIA 2025 F1 sporting regulations states:
"Each Competitor may complete a maximum of one thousand (1000) kilometres of TPC in each calendar year using drivers entered in the Championship, or which they intend to enter in the Championship, such distance being accumulated over a maximum of four (4) of the days allowed under Article B11.3.6. If a driver is replaced at any time during the Championship, their replacement will be deemed to be the original driver for the purposes of calculating TPC mileage."
Hamilton's Ferrari arrival attracted huge attention online and offline. Fans were eager to see him on January 20, his first day at the team's Maranello base, and in the process, a huge gathering of the Tifosi brought the city to a standstill. On social media, Hamilton's first photo at Ferrari broke the record for being the most-liked Formula 1 post.
According to a report, Hamilton and Leclerc will focus on tire wear during the test and taking feedback to the team, which would help form strategies for the 2025 season. In addition, Ferrari will also focus on the clutch release procedure during race starts. The exercise is a great way for Hamilton to get used to Ferrari machinery, preparing him well for his debut season ahead with the red team.
Driving a Ferrari for the first time last week reminded Hamilton of his first track outing in an F1 car. Describing the special moment, the Briton said:
“I’ve been lucky enough to have many firsts in my career, from the first test to the first race, podium, win and championship, so I wasn’t sure how many more firsts I had but driving a Scuderia Ferrari HP car for the first time this morning, was one of the best feelings of my life.
“I already knew from the outside how passionate the Ferrari family is, from everyone in the team to the Tifosi! But to now witness it firsthand as a Ferrari driver has been awe-inspiring. That passion runs through their veins and you can’t help but be energised by it.
“I’m so grateful for the love I have felt from everyone in Maranello this week, we have a lot of work to do but I can’t wait to get started.”