Lewis Hamilton Heads To Maranello For Simulator Sessions At Ferrari Before On-Track Debut
Ferrari has outlined a schedule for Lewis Hamilton in the coming week to familiarize him with his engineers and conduct simulator sessions, leading up to the seven-time world champion's first track outing in a Ferrari F1 car.
Hamilton's bombshell signing with Ferrari, which was announced last year, will start materializing from Monday, nearly a month before the official launch of Ferrari's 2025 F1 car. According to a report by Auto Racer, Hamilton arrives in Maranello next week and the team has been concluding its preparations for his arrival.
Motorsportweek.com quotes that January 20 will see the Briton meeting the team's engineers, including his race engineer Riccardo Adami, followed by simulator sessions. The three-day Testing of Previous Cars begins on January 21, with Hamilton set to drive the team's 2022 F1-75 car on January 22.
Ferrari is also said to have booked the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya for a four-day test at the end of January. Motorsport.com states that the team intends to make full use of the TPC allowance which is permitted up to 1000 kilometers.
Hamilton's Ferrari arrival has been largely anticipated by the Tifosi and Italian journalist Roberto Chinchero claims that fans will be out on the streets when he arrives. He said:
“A kind of Hamilton mania has already started in Italy.
“Since the New Year began, there is a big question mark that Italian Ferrari fans are trying to answer – when will the first test of Lewis Hamilton in a Ferrari car take place?
“I cannot imagine the number of people that will be around the track. I’m expecting the Maranello and Fiorano streets will be filled with people.
“I’m expecting something that we haven’t seen in years. So it will be hard work for the police in Maranello.
“But I’m not surprised. All the national media, not only the sports media, are giving a lot of space to the man Lewis Hamilton.
“The mainstream is telling you who is Lewis, his passion and interest, the story of his career and his desire to end this career driving a Ferrari.”
Hamilton also shared his excitement and motivated anyone looking to bring a positive change this year. He said:
"I could not be more excited for the year ahead. Moving to Scuderia Ferrari, there's a lot to reflect on.
"To anyone considering their next move in 2025: embrace the change. Whether you're switching industries, learning a new skill, or even just taking on new challenges, remember that reinvention is powerful.
"Your next opportunity is always within reach. Here's to 2025 - a year of embracing new opportunities, staying hungry, and driving forward with purpose. Let's make it one to remember. Andiamo #newjob."