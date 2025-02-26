Lewis Hamilton Hits the Track For Pre-Season Testing: 'Driving His Way To An 8th World Championship'
Lewis Hamilton took to the track in Bahrain in his Ferrari SF-25 for the first time on the opening day of pre-season testing, marking the start of a new chapter in his storied F1 career. Fans erupted with excitement, with one declaring he's "driving his way to an 8th world championship."
Hamilton joined Ferrari last month to fulfill his lifelong dream of racing for the iconic team and to chase his eighth world title. The SF-25, which Ferrari claims is 99 percent new compared to its predecessor, the SF-24, was seen in the pit lane of the Bahrain International Circuit bearing his signature #44 before he hit the track.
Hamilton's car was fitted with aerodynamic rakes on either side, resembling a mesh or metal net. These are commonly used during pre-season testing to gather aerodynamic data, helping teams verify that wind tunnel calculations sync with actual track performance.
Fans have reacted to a video on X that shows the Briton entering the track in his new car.






Speaking during the launch of his 2025 challenger, Hamilton acknowledged the hard work that the team at Ferrari has put in over the winter break. SI on F1 reported:
“My first few weeks have been absolutely incredible and I’ve seen first-hand the passion and dedication of the entire team, so the unveiling today of my first-ever Scuderia Ferrari HP car is really exciting. So much hard work has gone into preparing for the season ahead and we couldn’t be more hungry or determined to succeed.
"I came into the year with so much anticipation for this new chapter, and I’m even more energised now by the spirit and belief of everyone I’ve met over the past month. I couldn’t be prouder to be on this journey with them. I can’t wait to get out on track with Charles, push each other forward and do everything we can to take the team to the top.”
Expressing the special feeling of firing up a Ferrari F1 car following his onboarding last month in Maranello, Hamilton added:
"I've been waiting such a long time for it, so firing the car up, it's like such a new, uncharted journey, and it's the most exciting thing that's happened to me for as long as I can remember.
"It's nothing like the car that I had before over the last 10, 12, 17 years.
"It's unique, and to feel the vibration of a Ferrari engine for the first time, that's what I think ultimately put the biggest smile on my face.
"I'd always seen all the drivers that have come before me in red and wondered how that would look on me.
"It is a real honour to be able to wear this badge and to wear this suit, so hope I swag it out and make it look good."