Lewis Hamilton: 'I Have to Be Careful' as He Reveals Italian Influence
Lewis Hamilton, at 40, is beginning a new chapter in his career by joining Ferrari, one of the most storied teams in Formula 1. This move ends his 12-year stint with Mercedes, where he became a seven-time world champion, clinching most of his 103 race victories and amassing an unmatched number of pole positions.
Hamilton is set to debut with Ferrari during the official test drives in Bahrain next week, starting his multi-year contract reportedly valued at over $100 million annually. With Ferrari's recent success, finishing just 14 points behind McLaren in the 2024 Constructors' Championship, Hamilton's decision seems like a calculated bid to bring the team back to the championship glory it once saw.
Italy holds a special place in Hamilton's heart, but not just for racing. He has a deep-rooted connection with the country that dates back to his karting days. He first cut his teeth in motorsport at the age of 13, racing in Italy with his first mechanic, Luca del Fante.
Nostalgic about the Italian lifestyle, Hamilton fondly remembers the meals he ate:
"My roots in motorsport lie in Italy. I drove there when I was 13. I remember that Luca del Fante, my first mechanic, and his mother always made me an incredible lasagne. I have never forgotten that lasagne to this day."
The driver has embraced Italian culture, particularly its food.
"Oh God. I've eaten so many pizzas in the last few weeks. But funnily enough, I've lost weight. Last week alone I had three pizzas. I love Italian food. Penne a la Arrabiata is still my absolute favorite dish."
While his passion for Italian food is evident, he admits he needs to be careful: “Yes, I have to watch my diet. But that will be difficult. I have to be careful and I can't eat pizza all year round. Otherwise I won't fit in the car anymore.”
His karting days also bring back memories of camaraderie and the simple joys of youth.
"I still remember going into town with Nico [Rosberg] every evening to buy pizza and ice cream. We ate sooooo much pizza," Hamilton recounted.
Ferrari's hopes are pinned on Hamilton and his new teammate Charles Leclerc, who has confirmed his contract with Ferrari beyond 2024. The pair will look to end Ferrari's long-standing title drought since 2007. Hamilton's existing relationship with Ferrari’s team principal Frédéric Vasseur, from their time together in junior races, likely influenced his switch to Ferrari.
The driver market has been shaken by Hamilton's move, leading to changes like Carlos Sainz's departure from Ferrari to Williams. The Italian media has already labeled the excitement "Hamilton mania," after the Tifosi went mad over his driving at Fiorano.
