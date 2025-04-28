Lewis Hamilton Issues Verdict On 2026 Cooling Regulation
Lewis Hamilton has spoken out about a new regulation coming in 2026, which does not pertain to the car itself; rather, it is a requirement for the drivers.
Due to issues with conditions on certain tracks, cooling vests will be introduced to create a cooler environment, preventing the drivers from overheating.
If a driver gets too hot in the car, they may feel dizzy, vomit, or possibly even lose consciousness due to the extreme conditions.
Starting in 2026, the cool vest system will be a mandatory requirement for drivers when temperatures reach 31 degrees Celsius.
The driver will have a choice about whether or not to wear it; however, a 5-kilogram ballast will be required to balance the car for the other drivers who do have it equipped.
There are some drivers who have already tested the feature, with George Russell enjoying his experience, though Haas's Esteban Ocon argued that no one would use it.
Hamilton issued his own verdict on the vest.
“I’ve only had two races in my career when it’s been [extreme conditions],” he said.
“My first year in Malaysia, my drink didn’t work and I was dehydrated at the end of the race."
“And then Singapore last year was pretty brutal. But I love that. We’re supposed to be at the top, the highest of the highs in terms of athletes. It needs to be tough."
“If anything, the cars today are easier to drive than when I started in F1. They’re a lot heavier.”
Some tracks still present extreme conditions, such as Qatar and Singapore, which are particularly demanding on the drivers' bodies in various ways.
Hamilton claims he has specific training that helps him manage the conditions and makes them less of an issue.
“I don’t want to use it if I can avoid it. I want to look at how I can prepare better, how I can use a cooling vest before, how I can pre-cool my body, how I can make sure I’m hydrated. That’s a part of the whole process," Hamilton told the media.
“I do understand that it’s tough and we don’t want drivers passing out when we go to Qatar, that one race where it was extremely hot for the drivers, which I actually crashed out of, so I didn’t get to do it."
“I think it’s good that they’ve got the technology in there, but for me, it’s not what I want to see in my car. That’s just my opinion.”
