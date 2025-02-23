Lewis Hamilton Lap Time Deficit Revealed in Charles Leclerc Comparison
In a season that promises to be historic for the Scuderia and its drivers, Lewis Hamilton's lap time lag behind Charles Leclerc at the Ferrari testing session has caught attention. Hamilton has called for specific modifications to the Ferrari SF-25 following its first shakedown at Fiorano after he was reportedly 8-tenths slower than his Monegasque teammate.
Hamilton's move to Ferrari was announced in February of last year, and has since been one of the most talked-about transfers in recent Formula 1 history. This move ended his 11-year spell with Mercedes and began a new chapter with the red brand.
Known for his record-equalling seven world championships, Hamilton's switch to Ferrari is seen as his bid for an unprecedented eighth title. Meanwhile, the Prancing Horse, elevated by its second-place finish in the 2024 Constructors’ Championship behind McLaren, has its sights firmly set on a Constructor's title this year.
During the unveiling of Ferrari's 2025 car in London, the excitement was palpable, and back in Italy only days later, the SF-25 hit the Fiorano circuit for its initial testing. Leclerc first drove the car, completing about 30 laps. Reportedly, Leclerc's lap times were 0.8 seconds faster than Hamilton's. Of course, it's likely the drivers had different test strategies to follow resulting in this gap in time.
Nonetheless, feedback from both drivers remained optimistic. It is rumored that the SF-25 is around 0.4 seconds faster than the 2024 iteration.
Hamilton, still adjusting to Ferrari's team culture and systems, specifically noted the differences in braking. Ferrari employs Brembo brakes, differing from the Carbon Industrie brakes at the Brackley squad. It took Hamilton some time to get used to these changes, with him requesting pedal adjustments during his debut Ferrari test.
An incident at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, where Hamilton had a minor crash, did little to dampen his focus. "I’ve enjoyed the testing that we’ve had. I’ve had to find the limits of the car as quick as possible, because I only have a handful of days.
"And I definitely did that!"
Pre-season testing at Bahrain will provide more clarity on the changes needed to craft a competitive machine.
