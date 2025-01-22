Lewis Hamilton Makes Stunning Track Debut In Ferrari F1 Car
Lewis Hamilton made his highly anticipated track debut with Ferrari on its iconic Fiorano test track, just two days after his historic visit to the team's Maranello headquarters. Appearing in red racing overalls for the first time, the seven-time world champion began an exciting new chapter in his storied Formula 1 career.
Hamilton is reportedly driving the 2022 F1-75, bearing his iconic number 44, as allowed under current Testing of Previous Cars (TPC) regulations. A social media video captures Hamilton braving the cold weather, donning a striking new yellow crash helmet, and quickly getting to work with the car, which appeared to be equipped with wet tires.
As the test was underway, fans flocked to Maranello, gathering around publicly accessible vantage points along the Fiorano circuit's perimeter, eager to witness Hamilton's debut track session as a Ferrari driver and catch their first glimpse of him behind the wheel of a Ferrari F1 car.
The Briton's Ferrari track debut came two days after his first day with the team at its Maranello headquarters, where he was welcomed by the staff, including Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna, team principal Fred Vasseur, and chairman John Elkann. Ferrari released a detailed statement on the same day, revealing the 40-year-old driver's activities ahead of a "very busy season." It read:
“Lewis Hamilton’s Scuderia Ferrari HP adventure is now underway.
“Early this morning, the seven-time world champion arrived at the team’s Maranello headquarters at via Enzo Ferrari 27.
“From there he went to the Fiorano track where, against the backdrop of Enzo Ferrari’s house, in the small square now named after the only other seven-time Formula 1 world champion, Michael Schumacher, he was met by Team Principal, Fred Vasseur and Ferrari CEO, Benedetto Vigna.
“The traditional first day’ photos were taken there and even the weather helped to make Lewis feel at home, with some typically British overcast skies and drizzle.
“Also on hand was a Ferrari F40, Lewis’ favourite supercar.
“Next on Lewis’ agenda was a short visit to the Fiorano house and the pit garage, with Vasseur and Vigna, including a look at the famous office, from where Enzo Ferrari would watch his team at work.
“Hamilton then returned to the Scuderia HQ, where he met the management team and Piero Ferrari, before embarking on a daylong total immersion programme, visiting all the various departments to get to know the team.
“The work continues tomorrow with more technical meetings and briefings as preparations get underway for what will be a very busy season.”