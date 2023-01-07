Lewis Hamilton News: Bernie Ecclestone's Surprising Secret Behind Champs Mercedes Entrance

A new documentary series called Lucky has shed light on the negotiations that took place behind the scenes when Lewis Hamilton was deciding which team to join in 2012.

At the time, Hamilton had already won one championship but was leaving McLaren, the team he had been with since his Formula 1 debut in 2007. Mercedes saw an opportunity to bring on a talented and successful driver and made an offer to the now 7-time world champion, but the negotiations were not easy.

According to former F1 CEO Bernie Ecclestone, who is featured in the Lucky series, Hamilton was seeking a salary of $50 million from Mercedes. However, the team was not in a strong position at the time and was hesitant to meet Hamilton's demands. Ecclestone believed that Mercedes needed Hamilton and offered to pay part of his salary in order to bring him onto the team. While this offer was not ultimately accepted, Mercedes did eventually agree to pay the full amount that Hamilton was seeking.

Ecclestone said:

"So I said ‘well he’s somebody that I think Mercedes needs, I’ll pay the difference’. But eventually, Mercedes paid."

Former F1 driver and racing legend Niki Lauda played a crucial role in convincing Hamilton to join the Mercedes team. Despite the team's mid-field position at the time, Lauda saw the potential for success and was able to persuade Hamilton to take the risk. His instincts proved to be correct, as Hamilton went on to win six more championships with Mercedes from 2014 to 2020, tying Michael Schumacher's record for the most championships won.

Hamilton is currently contracted with Mercedes until the end of 2023 and has expressed interest in extending his contract. Team principal and CEO Toto Wolff has said that reviewing Hamilton's contract is on his list of priorities for the winter break. The team had a difficult year in 2022, with the W13 car performing poorly and Hamilton not winning a single race for the first time in his career. However, the team is looking to bounce back in 2023 and is hoping for a strong start at the Bahrain Grand Prix on March 5th.