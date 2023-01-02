Skip to main content

Lewis Hamilton News: F1 Champ Reflects On 2022 - "very, very strange year"

Lewis Hamilton reflects on Mercedes' difficult 2022 season.

Lewis Hamilton has reflected on the 2022 season saying it was "a very, very strange year" for the Mercedes team. 

During a recent interview with The New York Times, Hamilton spoke about the difficult year for the team. Mercedes struggled with major porpoising problems which led Hamilton to have back injuries. Then, when they were able to get the porpoising under control, it was clear that there were many other issues with the W13. 

USATSI_18565425_168396005_lowres

The team were able to make some significant improvements towards the end of the year and Hamilton's teammate George Russell achieved his first career win at the Brazilian Grand Prix, however, 2022 was the first season in Hamilton's F1 career where he didn't get a single race win.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

He explained:

"We've started seasons at the front and been fighting championships and it's a different kind of journey.

“This year has been far, far deeper of a feeling because people work so hard to build this car, and it's, unfortunately, not been the car that they had hoped it would be.

“If everybody had just given up and turned up lazy then that would have defeated the purpose.

The Mercedes driver continued:

“Everyone, I'm so proud of. I've really seen, more than ever, the strength of every single individual in this team, way more than any of the winning years. I've never been so proud.

“Also, people at the top of the business within our team who want to do better, who want to do more, who realise that there's a better impact we can have in the world, this has been a crazy experience.

"Then on top of that, we're not winning but there's been more love. I've noticed more love even though we're not winning. It's been like 'One second, but we're not very good right now'.

"It's been a very, very strange year in that respect."

The team are looking ahead to the 2023 season and are confident in the changes that have been made to the W14.

USATSI_18565425_168396005_lowres
News

Lewis Hamilton News: F1 Champ Reflects On 2022 - "very, very strange year"

By Lydia Mee
Ricciardo cold
News

F1 News: How McLaren saved money by paying Ricciardo $18 million to leave the team

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
SI202212100070
News

F1 News: David Coulthard Casts Doubt On Sergio Perez's Championship Chances - "Difficult For Him To Beat Max"

By Lydia Mee
SI201412186423_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

F1 News: FIA take first crucial steps to facilitate Andretti F1 entry

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
220059-scuderia-ferrari-british-gp-sunday (1)
News

F1 News: Could Carlos Sainz Be forgotten As Charles Leclerc Rekindles Old Friendship?

By Lydia Mee
SI202212100100
News

Red Bull Chastised by F1 Fans For New Years Celebration Post

By Lydia Mee
audi formula 1
News

F1 News: Audi announces search for F1 reserve driver

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
schumacher haas
News

F1 News: Haas Chief Almost Kept Mick Schumacher on for 2023 Season - "He drove hard and good"

By Lydia Mee