Lewis Hamilton News: F1 Driver More Successful Than Whole 2023 Grid Combined - here's how

A fan has shared to Twitter that Lewis Hamilton has more titles, wins and pole positions that the whole 2023 grid combined.

Hamilton made his F1 debut in 2007 driving for McLaren until 2012 and then moved to Mercedes in 2013 where he is still driving. Over his long career, the British driver has won 7 championships, 103 race wins, and 103 pole positions.

The other drivers on the 2023 grid combined have a total of 4 championships, 90 race wins, and 89 pole positions between them. This is helped slightly by the fact there are three new additions to the grid who will be making their Formula 1 debut - Logan Sargeant for Williams, Oscar Piastri for McLaren, and Nyck De Vries for AlphaTauri.

Some may argue that Hamilton has had a longer career, however, the driver with the longest career on the grid is Spanish driver Fernando Alonso who made his F1 debut back in 2001. Alonso drove for Alpine in 2022 but is moving to Aston Martin for the 2023 season where he is hoping to see more success.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen dominated this year and took the championship win at the Japanese Grand Prix and also took the record for the amount of race wins in one season.

Here is a run down of the championships, race wins and pole positions for the other drivers on the grid, without including the new additions.

Max Verstappen: 2 championships, 35 race wins, 20 pole positions.

Sergio Perez: 0 championships, 4 race wins, 1 pole position.

Charles Leclerc: 0 championships, 5 race wins, 18 pole positions.

Carlos Sainz: 0 championships, 1 race win, 3 pole positions.

George Russell: 0 championships, 1 race wins, 1 pole position.

Lando Norris: 0 championships, 0 race wins, 1 pole position.

Valtteri Bottas: 0 championships, 10 race wins, 20 pole positions.

Zhou Guanyu: 0 championships, 0 race wins, 0 pole positions.

Pierre Gasly: 0 championships, 1 race win, 0 pole positions.

Esteban Ocon: 0 championships, 1 race win, 0 pole positions.

Yuki Tsunoda: 0 championships, 0 race wins, 0 pole positions.

Kevin Magnussen: 0 championships, 0 race wins, 0 pole positions.

Nico Hulkenberg: 0 championships, 0 race wins, 1 pole positions.

Lance Stroll: 0 championships, 0 race wins, 1 pole position.

Fernando Alonso: 2 championships, 32 race wins, 22 pole positions.

Alex Albon: 0 championships, 0 race wins, 0 pole positions.