Lewis Hamilton Offers Surprising Verdict On Brad Pitt's Racing Skills
Lewis Hamilton recently shared his thoughts on Brad Pitt's racing abilities as the two collaborate on the upcoming film "F1" scheduled for release in June 2025. Despite Pitt's limited background in racing, he had the unique opportunity to drive on actual F1 circuits during several Grand Prix weekends. Hamilton was impressed, stating that the 60-year-old star seems to have racing "in his DNA."
The film's impressive cast includes Pitt as a veteran F1 driver making a powerful comeback to mentor a talented newcomer, played by Damson Idris. The cast also features Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem, Tobias Menzies, Sarah Niles, Kim Bodnia, and Samson Kayo in key roles. Produced by Hamilton and directed by Joseph Kosinski, the film is a major collaboration between industry titans, including Jerry Bruckheimer, Apple Original Films, and Warner Bros. Pictures.
The seven-time World Champion, experienced in coaching less seasoned drivers, took a direct role in preparing Pitt for his role. Hamilton personally guided him through the nuances of racing, focusing on mastering the racing line for optimal speed. Watching Pitt in action, Hamilton quickly recognized the actor's considerable potential. Speaking to Esquire, as reported by GPblog.com, he said:
"We [Hamilton and Pitt] went to a track in L.A. I took him out and sat in the passenger seat, and he drove. I used to be a driving coach when I was younger. It was a way of making some money part-time whilst I was racing. So I’ve sat with God knows how many non-racing drivers. You can tell immediately the good ones, the bad ones.
"Straight away, he was on it. You could tell he has it—it's in his DNA. He’s just not been able to hone in on it like we have, but he’s got big potential."
Formula 1 released the teaser trailer for "F1" right before the British Grand Prix, generating considerable buzz among fans. However, filming for the movie will continue throughout the 2024 Formula 1 season. Apart from Silverstone, Hungaroring, and Spa-Francorchamps, additional filming locations this year will feature Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City, the Las Vegas Strip Circuit, and Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi.
The year 2025 will also mark another milestone for Hamilton, who will open a fresh chapter in his racing career by racing for Ferrari. The 39-year-old driver announced his move early this season, which activated a dormant driver market. The switch in teams arrived after Hamilton spent almost two winless seasons with Mercedes in the ground effect era. Welcoming a new beginning with Ferrari, he aims to secure an eighth championship title in his name.