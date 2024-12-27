Lewis Hamilton On The Verge Of Buying MotoGP Team Ahead Of Ferrari Move
Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has been linked to a potential investment in KTM's MotoGP team after motorsport director Pit Beirer confirmed "very interesting discussions" with Hamilton's management had taken place. KTM has been facing ongoing financial difficulties within its parent company and recently announced its openness to external investment. The news arrives amid the Briton's bombshell move from Mercedes to Ferrari next year.
KTM is facing severe financial issues, with liabilities reaching €1.8 billion and ongoing staff cutbacks. As production is scheduled to pause for two months in early 2025, the company is now seeking external investment to support its MotoGP teams and ensure continued operations. Hamilton, who has been in the news this season for his switch to Ferrari in 2025 after 12 years with Mercedes, has been vocal about his love for MotoGP and his inclination to own a team in the premier class of two-wheel racing.
Formula 1 owner Liberty Media, which is in the process of taking over MotoGP from Dorna for €4.2 billion, has attracted potential investors to KTM, including Hamilton. The European Commission is investigating the historic deal for potential conflicts of interest. If approved, the deal could bring Formula 1 and MotoGP under one roof in 2025. In a statement to Speedweek regarding the sale of MotoGP and its potential to attract investors to KTM, Beirer said:
"That aroused interest from investors. They came to us and asked if we could invest in a MotoGP project like that. Under the pressure the company is currently under, we first had to think about how we could set something like that up. To do that, we would have to make some organizational changes; the entire road racing program would have to be put on its own feet. There is a lot of interest from investors, which makes us very happy, makes us proud and gives us a lot of pleasure in having other discussions.
"Not just thinking about the performance of the bike, teams and drivers and negotiating with sponsors, but sitting at the table with investment professionals and discussing the big picture. We are convinced that we can spread interesting news before the season starts. Until then, we have to keep working on this project."
Revealing discussions with Hamilton's management, Beirer added:
"All I can say is that we have had very interesting discussions with his management.
"It is no secret that Lewis Hamilton is interested in MotoGP and is thinking about having his own team. There are concrete discussions here too."
If negotiations are successful, the 39-year-old F1 driver could add a second team to his portfolio, having already joined the ownership group of the NFL's Denver Broncos.