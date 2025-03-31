Lewis Hamilton Opens on Life Lesson Shared as Family Member Passes
Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton took the time to have an interview with W Magazine, where he discussed how he slows down in life and how he copes with his mental health struggles.
During the interview, Lewis spoke about what his aunt taught him before she passed away due to cancer, and the life lesson he learned during her final moments.
"And I remember her saying that she waited. She'd put things aside. She was like working on paying the bills, paying off the mortgage for the house," Hamilton said.
"And she'd put things like she's gonna do them eventually. When she's finished doing, you know, paying off the bills and working. And she'd run out of time."
"So I remember her saying to me, live every moment like it's your last. Don't put things on hold. Do them. If there's something you wanna do it, do it. And give it your everything."
"So living life to the fullest. It's really, it's about living to your full potential. It's maximizing every single moment that you have. And also not taking it for granted. You know, every day isn't given. So I try to maximize my every day. And I really, really try to be really present and make sure that every second counts," he added.
Hamilton has been forced to be patient throughout his motorsport career and work up the ladder through karting and the lower series formula racing.
Lewis is quick to credit his support system, including his two mothers, his father, and his aunt for playing a role in keep him level-headed.
"So I had the dream from five years old. Started racing when I was eight. And I didn't turn professional until I was 22. So that was, felt like a really, really long period of time. And the question in your mind was, was it ever gonna happen? Will you ever make it there? Can you actually do it," Hamilton said.
Hamilton has seemingly adopted this approach throughout his move from Mercedes to Ferrari, as he has seemingly been relishing living his dream of being a driver for the legendary Italian team.
The move was a critical decision Lewis likely contemplated for a while, though he seemed to follow his aunt's advice and did not put his Ferrari dream on hold.
Hamilton's aunt passed away more than 10 years ago, though the Ferrari driver honored her in a GQ interview where he described a tattoo he has in tribute to her.
"I also have a big rose on my right rib, which is from my aunty," Hamilton told GQ back in 2018.
“She passed away five years ago from cancer. It’s not finished yet, still got to engrave it with her name."