Lewis Hamilton Opens Up On 'Emotional' Tribute To Ayrton Senna During Brazilian GP
Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton is preparing for what he describes as an "emotional experience" during the upcoming Brazilian Grand Prix, where he will drive Ayrton Senna's championship-winning McLaren MP4/5B as part of a tribute to the legendary Brazilian driver. The demonstration is set to take place at the renowned Interlagos circuit as part of a series of events celebrating Senna’s enduring impact on Formula 1 and marking three decades since his untimely death.
Hamilton will take part in the demonstration run on Saturday following the Grand Prix's qualifying session. The Mercedes driver, who is set to join Ferrari in 2025, sees this opportunity as a meaningful nod to his beginnings with McLaren, the team where he launched his Formula 1 career in 2007.
The British driver has long regarded Ayrton Senna as a hero and a guiding influence on his own illustrious career. Reflecting on the emotional impact of Senna's death when he was just nine years old and beginning his journey in karting, Hamilton recalled, as reported by Formula1.com:
“Every time we come here it’s an opportunity to do that, and I think so many of the drivers also do that.
“But I never in a million years thought I’d ever get to drive Senna’s car here. I remember someone contacted me, my manager told me about it, and I jumped at the opportunity. Back in the day when I was at McLaren I did get the chance to drive the MP4/4 around Silverstone, which was incredible."
The seven-time F1 champion continued:
“Just the thought of driving that car around here… I remember the races when he finally won here and held the flag. It will definitely be quite an emotional experience and I hope people are here to see it. I had a helmet made, his helmet made, I don’t know if we’re using that one.
“I think the initial hope was for it to be a surprise – I would have an all-white suit and his helmet and go out and drive the lap and it would just look like it was him out there, but somehow it got out there. It's impossible to keep things quiet!”
Senna's influence stretches far and wide within the motorsport community. Known for his extraordinary skill, especially in wet conditions, and his storied rivalries - with Alain Prost being perhaps the most famous - Senna celebrated three World Championships in 1988, 1990, and 1991.