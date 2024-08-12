Lewis Hamilton Opens Up On Role In Upcoming F1 Film Starring Brad Pitt
Lewis Hamilton is serving as both a producer and a consultant for authenticity in the eagerly anticipated film "F1," set to hit theaters in June 2025. Revealed during the 2024 race weekend at Silverstone, the film sees notable collaboration between the seven-time Formula 1 world champion and Hollywood's elite, including actor Brad Pitt and director Joseph Kosinski.
Hamilton has worked closely with screenwriter Ehren Kruger to ensure that the movie authentically represents the world of Formula 1 racing. His focus was on scrutinizing the script, particularly surrounding the accuracy of racing scenarios and the technical dialogue among characters.
During an interview with Esquire, the British driver commented:
"Ehren [Kruger, the screenwriter] basically did a ton of research, watched a lot of races, came to a bunch of races, and then went away and wrote up a script. But we would sit and talk about what racing is about.
"Then once he wrote the script, I would sit with him and call bullshit, basically, on the things that don’t seem real and are not what F1 is about and try to make sure that it’s as authentic as possible. Then at the same time, I started a production company, so I’m a producer with these guys.
"I’ve been able to be involved in all areas—so making sure the cast is diverse, making sure we’ve got a woman in a pit stop, which we never, ever had at the actual track. Hans Zimmer was someone I wanted to have doing the [music for the] movie, so we have Hans Zimmer. Joe has been amazing at including me in everything."
The seven-time champion also advocated for inclusive casting, bringing women into on-screen roles that reflect modern strides toward gender equality in motorsports—particularly in spots traditionally dominated by men, such as pit crews.
"[I would call bulls**t on] racing scenarios. Technical jargon engineers would talk. But particularly racing scenarios and sequences between overtakes and pit stops and strategies and all those sorts of things. There may have been a crash that was like the car hits the wall and flips and lands on the wheels and keeps going, and that doesn’t happen in Formula 1."
Revealing how he got involved with the film in the first place, Hamilton also commented:
"We were there from the beginning. There were a couple scripts out there. I had known Joe [Kosinski, the director] from when we talked about doing Top Gun: Maverickthrough Tom [Cruise]. Tom put me in touch with Joe, and there were discussions of being in the movie. And then we just stayed in touch. Then we all reconnected to talk about potentially doing a Formula 1 movie. And then we went through this whole process of working with a writer."