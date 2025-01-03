Lewis Hamilton Posts First Message As A Ferrari Driver - 'Reinvention Is Powerful'
Lewis Hamilton has posted a message to all his followers and fans on the professional networking platform LinkedIn for the first time as a Ferrari driver. The seven-time world champion shared an inspiring message encouraging those pursuing new opportunities or embarking on fresh journeys to embrace change, claiming that "reinvention is powerful."
Hamilton became a Ferrari driver on 1st January 2025 after spending 12 years at Mercedes, where he secured six world championship titles and contributed significantly to the Brackley outfit's eight Constructors' Championships.
However, Mercedes's inability to provide him with a race-winning car during the current ground-effect era, which began in 2022, prompted the Briton to explore other opportunities. Ultimately, he signed with Ferrari in pursuit of his eighth world title. In addition, his long-held aspiration to race for Formula 1's most iconic team played a significant role in the decision, which was announced in February last year.
Hamilton, who turns 40 years old on the 7th of January, uploaded an image of him from his karting days where he donned a red crash helmet, and shared that he was excited about the opportunity that lies ahead. The post has received more than 33,000 likes, 1960 comments, and 1400 reshares within 24 hours. He wrote:
"I could not be more excited for the year ahead. Moving to Scuderia Ferrari, there’s a lot to reflect on. To anyone considering their next move in 2025: embrace the change.
"Whether you're switching industries, learning a new skill, or even just taking on new challenges, remember that reinvention is powerful. Your next opportunity is always within reach.
"Here’s to 2025—a year of embracing new opportunities, staying hungry, and driving forward with purpose. Let’s make it one to remember.
"Andiamo.
#newjob"
Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur said that with Hamilton's experience, he won't require extensive training to get started. Thus, Hamilton will begin his Ferrari journey with Testing of Previous Cars (TPC) towards the end of this month, followed by a Pirelli tire test before stepping into his 2025 title challenger during pre-season testing in Bahrain. The team boss said:
“It’s not because it’s Lewis that we have to do differently, he will come with his own experience, with his own background, but we don’t have to change the approach.
“I’m sure that Lewis understands this perfectly, and we’ll have the first test days with TPC and Pirelli and then the launch of the car, the launch of the championship, and then we’ll go directly to Bahrain, and it will be a tough sequence until Melbourne.
“But it’s true that it’s a short preparation, and because [of] that, we have something like four weeks at the factory before the first event. But it is like it is.”