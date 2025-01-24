Lewis Hamilton Predicted To Break Incredible Record At Ferrari
Former Formula 1 driver and Sky Sports presenter Martin Brundle has predicted that Lewis Hamilton has a "96-97 percent" chance of winning a world championship with Ferrari, provided the team delivers a championship-caliber car. Hamilton officially joined the Maranello outfit on Monday, and just two days later, he was seen testing an older Ferrari F1 car at the Fiorano test track.
The seven-time world champion has struggled with Mercedes' challenger in the current ground-effect era since 2022, managing to win only two races in the last three years. Prior to this, Hamilton claimed six championships with Mercedes over the past 12 years. While some in the F1 community criticized him, suggesting he had lost his pace, Mercedes revealed last year that his setbacks were more due to his driving style being incompatible with the design of its current cars.
Seeking a new challenge and the opportunity to secure his record-breaking eighth title, Hamilton joined Ferrari this year, a team expected to be among the favorites for the upcoming season. Brundle reckons Hamilton has enough oomph left in him to back him for another championship win. Citing examples from the 2024 season, when the Briton ended his two-year winless streak, Brundle told Sky F1:
“Let’s imagine Silverstone last year.
“When he had a chance to win the British GP, he won it.
“He won in Spa but that was a little bit lucky because George got disqualified. Lewis was extraordinary all through practice in Las Vegas and then fluffed it in qualifying, something he didn’t used to do much, and then was extraordinary in the race.
“I think the speed is there. Do I think the best of Lewis Hamilton is ahead or behind him? I think it’s behind him.
“I think he’s lost an edge with age, as you do. Sometimes he gets in scuffles that he used to emerge out of, but he doesn’t now, or he’ll make a mistake in qualifying.
“But I think 96-97 per cent of Lewis Hamilton in a winning car is still good enough.
“He’s got all the experience, and his energy and enthusiasm will be re-energised by the whole experience. He will not be overwhelmed driving a Ferrari like so many drivers have.
“And let’s not forget, despite not being a Ferrari driver, the Italian fans, known as the Tifosi, adore him. They cheered him even when he was winning in a Mercedes.”
Addressing the 40-year-old driver's historic Ferrari move, Brundle added:
"He is unquestionably [worth the money], already.
"Two of the biggest names in the 75-year history of Formula 1, some might say the biggest names. Lewis Hamilton dressed all in the scarlet of the prancing horse, an absolutely extraordinary story.
"This is only Hamilton's third team in Formula 1, and he will want to go there and show that, despite just turning 40, he's not over the hill like some people were saying last year, and he will want to show he has made the right decision again. He will go there full of energy."