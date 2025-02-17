Lewis Hamilton Predicted to Struggle in 2025 Ferrari Campaign
Lewis Hamilton’s switch from Mercedes to Ferrari has created the odd headline in the Formula 1 world, leading to much speculation about his future performance with the iconic Italian team. Gerhard Berger, a former Ferrari driver, has shared his thoughts on this move.
Berger, reflecting on Hamilton’s career at Mercedes, pinpointed two major issues in an interview with Auto Motor und Sport:
"He has had two problems: the Mercedes has only been a winning car on exceptional occasions, and he has now been in the same team for so long that only a change of scenery will help."
A lack of consistent competitiveness and routine might have dulled Hamilton’s hunger. Berger suggested that moving to Ferrari could reignite Hamilton’s motivation and push him toward another title.
"I think Hamilton needs new motivation," Berger stated. This change, he believes, is necessary for Hamilton to rediscover his top form.
The move is not without its difficulties. Hamilton now faces the challenge of competing against his new teammate, Charles Leclerc. Berger warned of the intense competition between the two, predicting a fierce rivalry within the team. "Finishing fifth is not a result that motivates Hamilton. He’ll have to grit his teeth again at Ferrari and could well be at his best once more. On the other hand, I think he’ll struggle against Leclerc’s speed. It’s going to be a very tight race."
Despite these potential internal team clashes, the prospects for Ferrari appear promising. The team has made considerable strides in improving their engine and chassis, boosting their competitiveness. Adding to this, Berger has confidence in the team’s potential, particularly under the leadership of Fred Vasseur.
"I can’t say whether Hamilton or Leclerc will win the Drivers’ or Constructors’ World Championship, but they will win a title. That’s my personal impression," he said.
Vasseur, Ferrari’s team principal, has been a leading figure in the team’s newfound stability and progress. Berger praised Vasseur's calm and thoughtful approach, which has been integral in reducing the team's historical volatility.
"Ferrari was almost always fast last year, with a few slip-ups. I trust Fred Vasseur to get this volatility out of the system. It took a while, but I think they are very close."
Vasseur's leadership, paired with Hamilton’s racing pedigree, offers a potentially potent combination for Scuderia success.
The implications of Hamilton winning a championship with Ferrari extend beyond sports, potentially making it "the greatest thing that has ever happened in Formula 1 in terms of marketing." Berger added, "Yes. If Hamilton could become World Champion in a Ferrari, it would be the greatest thing that has ever happened in Formula 1 in terms of marketing. I would put my money on Ferrari this season."
