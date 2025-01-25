Lewis Hamilton Predicted to Win 8th World Championship If Ferrari Can Do This One Thing
Lewis Hamilton finds himself in an exciting yet challenging position as he teams up with Ferrari, aiming for a record-breaking 8th world championship title this 2025 season. Martin Brundle from Sky Sports believes that Hamilton has the potential to win races and potentially the championship if Ferrari can deliver a competitive car.
Hamilton’s move combines one of Formula 1's most successful drivers with one of its most iconic teams, creating a partnership that has already drawn plenty of attention from fans and critics alike. However, Brundle warns that Hamilton's move to Ferrari is not without its hurdles, stressing the importance of adapting to a new team and the different dynamics that come with it.
Lewis Hamilton, who began his storied F1 career with McLaren and achieved his first world championship in 2008, moved to Mercedes in 2013 where he became one of the sport's most successful drivers with six more world titles. His exit to Ferrari is a huge change, not only for him but for the team that has not won a Drivers’ Championship since 2007.
Ferrari has historically been a dominant force in Formula 1, but has struggled in recent years to mount a consistent championship challenge. The introduction of new technical regulations in 2022 has further reshaped the sport, reshuffling team performance—a factor Hamilton will have to consider as he joins the Scuderia.
The challenges for Hamilton are multi-faceted. Turning 40 this year, he is out to prove his critics wrong, who claimed he was past his prime in previous years. Brundle admits that Hamilton will need to quickly adapt to Ferrari's unique culture and the language barrier, while building relationships with team members as he competes alongside Charles Leclerc. The Monegasque, who has been with Ferrari since 2019, presents another challenge for Hamilton. Having established himself at the team over the past seven years, Leclerc is ready to compete strongly with his new partner.
"I have no doubt that Lewis can win races and even the championship if Ferrari builds a car that can win races or the world title," Brundle said, via Motorsport.com.
"Despite recently turning 40, he wants to show that he's not over the top yet, as some people said last year. He wants to show that he's made the right choice again and I think he's going to go there with a lot of energy. It's going to be a challenge, because he's going into an environment with a different language and he's still learning who's at the controls where."
Hamilton's recent performances have shown glimpses of his enduring capability. His last world title came in 2020, and since then, he narrowly missed winning another in 2021. The recent regulatory changes in F1 have seen Hamilton struggle to remain a title contender, often being eclipsed by his Mercedes teammate, George Russell.
"Think of Silverstone, when he saw the opportunity to win the British Grand Prix. He succeeded. He won in Spa, although he was a bit lucky there because George was disqualified. Lewis was exceptionally strong in practice in Las Vegas, but he threw it away in qualifying. Then he was excellent again in the race. So I think the speed is there."
While Brundle believes the peak of Hamilton’s career is behind him, he adds that Hamilton retains enough performance in himself to succeed with the right machinery.
"But in a winning car, a Lewis Hamilton at 96 or 97 per cent is still good enough. And he's got the experience. I also think his energy and enthusiasm is boosted by the whole experience. He's not going to be overwhelmed by driving a Ferrari, which is something a lot of drivers have been.
"And don't forget that the Tifosi already loved him, even though he wasn't a Ferrari driver. He goes there and they already love him. They cheered him when he won in a Mercedes."
The expectations for Hamilton at Ferrari are clear. Brundle expresses confidence that Hamilton will acclimate to the new team in a matter of few races, unlike the extended time typically needed for rookies.
"You give rookies maybe half a season to get into shape, but someone like Lewis is expected to get used to the car and the people around him within two or three races.
"Don't underestimate Lewis, but Charles is quick and he has stopped crashing. He had too much of a habit of going over the limit and ending up in the wall too often. But Charles is the real deal now and it will take a lot to beat him."
As the 2025 season unfolds, Hamilton's pursuit of an eighth world championship title carries historical weight. Achieving this milestone with Ferrari would not only distinguish him as the most successful driver in F1 history, surpassing the record he shares with Michael Schumacher, but also as a symbolic achievement reminiscent of Schumacher's accomplishments with Ferrari. Frédéric Vasseur, Ferrari’s Team Principal, will play a crucial role in the management of this high-profile driver lineup.
The future remains uncertain, but the unfolding story of Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari promises to be an exciting one.
