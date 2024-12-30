Lewis Hamilton Ranked Above Other F1 Legends For Championing Racial Equality
Former Formula 1 driver Jacky Ickx has ranked Lewis Hamilton above all F1 legends such as Michael Schumacher and Ayrton Senna with a "double plus" for his initiatives on racial equality and involvement in movements like Black Lives Matter. This trait of the seven-time world champion is what Jacky feels sets him apart from other F1 drivers.
In recent years, Hamilton has actively led various causes, urging Formula 1 to confront issues of race and diversity within the sport. He also established the Mission 44 Foundation, dedicated to empowering young people from underrepresented backgrounds. At 39, Hamilton frequently reiterates his vision of a sport that reflects the rich diversity of the world around us.
Jacky revealed this "human" quality of Hamilton sets him apart from the rest and has impressed him the most. Praising Hamilton ahead of his bombshell move to Ferrari next year, the F1 icon of the seventies said:
"If you refer to Lewis, for me, he is a unique driver.
"It is like [Ayrton] Senna, you have Max [Verstappen], you have Michael Schumacher and [Juan Manuel] Fangio in the early days - these people have a little plus compared to the others.
"But to me, he is a double plus because he is a very human person who never feared to get involved in Black Lives Matter for example.
"He is the only one I know today who involves himself totally in something, and maybe that quality is something even more impressive than the first one when you see what he does, what he cares about with his foundation.
"Nobody has done that before."
The British driver's commitment to racial equality was recognized during his time with Mercedes, which strongly supported his efforts. In 2020, Mercedes showed its dedication to these values by revealing an all-black livery on its F1 car, symbolizing support in the fight against racism and a commitment to promoting diversity and inclusion in the sport.
Mercedes' Formula 1 cars in 2023 and 2024 also featured a black livery, a design choice influenced by Hamilton's advocacy for diversity. Team principal Toto Wolff believes this commitment will continue in the years to come, despite Hamilton's switch to Ferrari. Speaking to Channel 4 about Hamilton, as reported by PlanetF1, Wolff explained:
“He’s a global phenomenon, and for sure, he played a role in positioning the Mercedes brand a little bit more edgy, a little bit more contemporary and extravagant.
“But then the impact he had on the team in terms of diversity — you know, we have a large part of our population today from underrepresented groups, and it’s going to make us strong, because it’s different cultures, different perceptions and perspectives.
“He made us kneel when we needed to do it, and he helped us to do the car black, and it’s gonna stay black. We’re not bailing out of there.”