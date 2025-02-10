Lewis Hamilton Reacts to Super Bowl Result After Eagles Win
Lewis Hamilton, 7-time champion and Ferrari newcomer, recently shared his thoughts on the Philadelphia Eagles' win over the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LIX.
As an attendee of the legendary event, Hamilton joined a crowd that included the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Chase Elliot, and Joey Logano in witnessing the championship showdown. As Hamilton prepares for his debut with Ferrari, he still managed to squeeze in time for the NFL's spectacle.
Hamilton has been active on social media, particularly Instagram, where he posted his reaction following the Eagles' victory. In his post, Hamilton said the following via Instagram Stories:
"Great game, great show. Mad respect to all the athletes who went out and gave it their all. Congrats to the Eagles. Deserved."
As part-owner of the Denver Broncos, Hamilton is highly connected to the sport, with 2025 being his fourth season with the sport. Talking on Jimmy Kimmel Live via Sky Sports, he was ecstatic with his purchase:
"Honestly, it's such an honour and such an amazing opportunity.
"I remember when I was like nine years old, I used to live on an American air base for a short period of time in the UK, and that was the first time I became aware of it [NFL], and I used to play [video game] Madden.
"I've been to many Super Bowls. I've been to the first game in the UK; I'm going to miss the one this weekend unfortunately because I'm racing in Mexico.
"Melody Hobson called me and said she had this amazing opportunity and would I like to a part of it, and I jumped at it.
"There's a real lack of black ownership [in the NFL], and I'm pushing for diversity constantly. There's a lot of work to do and I'm really proud to be part of it."
Hamilton is gearing up for what is expected to be a possibly challenging 2025 F1 season. Having made a move to Ferrari after spending 11 seasons with Mercedes, the Briton will have plenty to adapt to alongside a talented and thriving teammate in Charles Leclerc. While the former Mercedes driver is eager for his 8th championship win, it will not come easily, especially with the strong rivalry from McLaren and Red Bull.
