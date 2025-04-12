Lewis Hamilton "Really Sorry" for Qualifying in Bahrain as Ferrari Struggles Continue
Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton once again struggled to perform in qualifying, finishing P9 and starting further back than his teammate for the race on Sunday in Bahrain.
Over the team radio, Hamilton apologized for his performance saying he was "really sorry."
The qualifying session presented an opportunity as both McLaren's Lando Norris and Red Bull's Max Verstappen struggled to perform.
The SF-25 has struggled this season, despite much anticipation for what the car, team, and drivers could produce in 2025.
Due to early season struggles, the team introduced upgrades for the Bahrain Grand Prix, primarily featuring a redesigned floor.
Hamilton spoke after the session about his qualifying performance, refraining from blaming the car for his results.
"I'm just not doing a good job on my side, so I've just got to keep improving," he said.
"Clearly the car is good enough, which is good."
Hamilton expressed his feelings about the team as "definitely not a good feeling, for sure," given how much further behind he is in the race compared to his teammate Charles.
As for where Hamilton goes from the poor qualifying heading into the race, he appeared at a loss for words.
"I really don't know," he said.
"I don't have a lot of answers for you guys."
"It just wasn't good today."
Three races into the season, Hamilton has secured only 15 points for Scuderia, with his highlight being the sprint race victory in China. During the race in China, he faced disqualification,a fate he shared with Leclerc.
The Ferrari has struggled to make a significant impression this season, consistently delivering only the third or fourth fastest times.
The races have shown little overtaking so far, as car sizes and dirty air have hindered the cars' ability to follow through corners and increased the reliance on qualifying performances.
One of Hamilton's major weaknesses in recent seasons has been his qualifying results, which have placed him at a disadvantage at the start of the season.
The points gap between Hamilton and Leclerc is only five, but it is likely to increase after the Bahrain race. Hamilton still has a chance to gain positions, especially since his race pace is typically strong.
