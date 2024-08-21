Lewis Hamilton Reflects On 'Painful' No-Win Streak - 'Battle Of The Mind'
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton shared valuable life lessons he gained through periods of distress from 2022 to his recent British Grand Prix victory at Silverstone, explaining how enduring psychological pain taught him the strength that comes from facing life's challenges head-on.
The seven-time world champion ended his winning streak toward the end of the 2021 season when he lost the championship to Max Verstappen under controversial circumstances, which are still debated by fans even today. The impact of the loss left him broken mentally at the season's
grand finale.
2022 marked the inception of the ground effect era, which none of the teams mastered except Red Bull, courtesy of the team's aero guru and chief technical officer, Adrian Newey. Mercedes, meanwhile, struggled with a slow car riddled with bouncing issues and managed to only win one race in Brazil by George Russell.
Hamilton's confidence took a hit as he endured the entire 2022 season without a victory. The trend continued into 2023, with Mercedes struggling to deliver a car capable of challenging Red Bull, leading to a winless season for the Brackley team. It wasn't until the Austrian GP this year that George Russell secured a victory, followed by Hamilton's first win of the ground effect era during the British GP at Silverstone.
The 39-year-old driver's remarkable performance not only secured a victory on the track but also a personal triumph, reaffirming his belief in his ability to win races. However, the 945-day winless streak taught Hamilton several valuable lessons that he later shared with the world. Speaking to Esquire, he explained:
"I think I learned that life is really about how much pain you can experience and keep going, and how much you can suffer and keep moving forward, you know? And that’s life, right? It’s not how you fall; it’s how you get up.
"It’s how you continue to apply yourself every single day. It’s how you connect with people that you work with.
"I probably learned to be a better teammate in this period of time, because we’ve had more time to focus on communication."
Hamilton has been transparent about the mental difficulties he experienced during the period, explaining how they made him who he is today. Reflecting on the challenges and suggesting how one can overcome them through perseverance, he said:
"It’s been mostly a battle of the mind.
"Keeping yourself sane, trying to pick up new tools. Ultimately, it always comes back to persistence and dedication. Hard work. It always does eventually pay off."